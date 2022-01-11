SIU clears Windsor officer in crash involving police cruiser

Windsor, Ont. -

Ontario's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has found no grounds to charge a Windsor officer after a woman suffered serious injuries in a collision involving a police cruiser.

According to SIU director Joseph Martino’s report, on Sept. 13, 2021 the officer had his cruiser’s lights and siren on while responding to a motor vehicle collision call involving reported injuries.

The SIU report said the driver of a civilian vehicle had been in front of the cruiser on Huron Church Road. After hearing the lights and siren, the driver panicked and slammed on the breaks in the passing lane when the officer struck the rear of the vehicle.

The passenger of the civilian vehicle, a 43-year-old woman, suffered a broken wrist and nose.

The report says the officer driving the cruiser reportedly suffered a brain bleed.

Martino found that the officer did not” transgress the limits of care prescribed by the criminal law” and there were no grounds for proceeding with charges.