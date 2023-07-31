Single vehicle rollover closes Herb Gray Parkway in Windsor

One person has been taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries following a crash Monday morning, police say.

Police say the collision happened around 6:30 a.m. in the area of Todd Lane and Huron Church.

OPP have closed the southbound parkway at Todd Lane and Cabana Road.

Road closure: Huron Church at Todd Lane due to accident. Please avoid the area. — LaSalle Police ON (@LaSallePoliceON) July 31, 2023

A pickup truck is heavily damaged and rolled onto its side on the west side of the parkway.

Two traffic light pole are also lying on the ground.

There is no indication how long the road will be closed.

Traffic is flowing normally northbound towards Huron Church Road.