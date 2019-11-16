Single-vehicle crash snaps light pole on Wyandotte
Repairs are underway after a crash takes out a light pole in Windsor, Ont. on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. (Alanda Hadadean / CTV Windsor)
Published Saturday, November 16, 2019 11:45AM EST
WINDSOR, Ont. - A crash knocked over a light pole Saturday morning on Wyandotte Street.
While no injuries were reported, ENWIN Utilities crews were on scene following the single-vehicle collision.
Police were also on scene.
Eastbound lanes of Wyandotte Street West were closed between Crawford Avenue and Janette Avenue.