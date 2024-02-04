WINDSOR
    • Single-vehicle crash sends woman to hospital with life-threatening injuries

    A single vehicle crash at 485 Erie St. in Windsor, Ont. sent one person to hospital on Feb. 4, 2024. (Bob Bellacicco/CTV News Windsor) A single vehicle crash at 485 Erie St. in Windsor, Ont. sent one person to hospital on Feb. 4, 2024. (Bob Bellacicco/CTV News Windsor)
    A woman was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries after an early morning crash on Sunday.

    Erie Street between Howard Avenue and Highland Avenue was closed off Sunday as the Windsor Police Service Accident Reconstruction Unit investigated the scene in front of Borelli Cellars.

    Police responded to the call after 5 a.m. after a single vehicle crashed into streetscaping, causing severe damage to the compact car.

    The driver was the lone occupant at the time of the crash, and was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

    The road reopened early in the afternoon. 

    The cause of the crash remains unclear at this time. 

