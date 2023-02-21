Single-vehicle crash leads to charges for Leamington driver

A 20-year-old Leamington driver has been charged following a single-vehicle crash on Highway 401 in Chatham-Kent.

Elgin County OPP responded to the collision around 4:21 a.m. Sunday.

Police say the lone driver was assessed by paramedics near the scene and where they were treated for non-life-threatening injuries sustained in the crash.

The officer investigating the collision determined the driver had consumed alcohol before the crash and a test with a roadside approved screen device (ASD) was conducted.

The driver was charged with careless driving, novice driver – B.A.C. above zero, and failure to surrender insurance card.

The driver was issued a three-day administrative driver’s licence suspension.