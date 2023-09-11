Single vehicle crash leads to arrest, seizure of $120K in drugs

A Wallaceburg resident is facing multiple trafficking charges after a single-vehicle crash in Lakeshore led police to the discovery of $120,000 in illegal drugs.

OPP in Lakeshore responded to a report on Sunday around 6 a.m. of a single vehicle in the ditch in the 11000 block of County Road 46. Investigation found the driver was in violation of a previous court order and were subsequently arrested.

Police say further investigation found a “large quantity” of drugs inside the vehicle including suspected cocaine, heroin, and meth with an estimated street value of $120,000.

As a result, a 37-year-old from Wallaceburg has been charged with:

Failure to comply with release order - other than to attend court S.145(5)(a) CC (Three counts)

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking - Cocaine S.5(2) CDSA

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking - Methamphetamine S.5(2) CDSA

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking - Heroin S.5(2) CDSA

Possession of a prohibited device or ammunition S.92(2) CC

Essex County OPP is reminding residents that if you see something suspicious, contact your nearest police service immediately.

The OPP can be reached anywhere in the Province of Ontario at 1-888-310-1122. To remain anonymous you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS