WINDSOR, ONT. -- One woman was transported to the hospital Tuesday following a single vehicle collision on Highway 3.

Kingsville fire crews responded to the rollover on the south side of the highway near Graham Side Road where the vehicle landed upright in a ditch.

Fire crews, EMS and police all attended the scene.

The driver, who was the vehicle’s only occupant, was removed from the vehicle and transported by ambulance to the hospital.

She sustained minor injuries.

Kingsville fire chief John Quennell believes the section of the highway will be blocked with traffic restricted while the vehicle is removed from the ditch.