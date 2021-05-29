WINDSOR, ONT. -- A Chatham woman is facing impaired driving charges after allegedly driving under the influence of drugs and striking a tree.

Police say around 8:52 p.m. Friday officers responded to a single vehicle collision in the Campus Parkway area.

Officers arrived on scene and found a vehicle had left the roadway and struck a tree.

Police say when officers spoke with the woman, they believed she was driving under the influence of a drug. A Drug Recognition Expert attended and completed a drug recognition test that resulted in a fail.

A 37-year-old Chatham woman has been charged with operating a motor vehicle while impaired by a drug.

She was released pending a future court date.