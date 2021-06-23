Advertisement
Single-digit increase in new COVID-19 cases reported in Windsor-Essex
Published Wednesday, June 23, 2021 9:32AM EDT Last Updated Wednesday, June 23, 2021 9:35AM EDT
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit in Windsor, Ont.,on Monday, Nov.2, 2020. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting five new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths.
The death toll related to COVID-19 remains at 434 people.
Windsor-Essex has had a total of 16,790 confirmed cases of the virus, including 16,302 people who have recovered.
HERE’S THE BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES:
2 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases
1 case is community acquired
1 case is travel related
1 case is under investigation.
