WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting five new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths.

The death toll related to COVID-19 remains at 434 people.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 16,790 confirmed cases of the virus, including 16,302 people who have recovered.

HERE’S THE BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES:

2 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases

1 case is community acquired

1 case is travel related

1 case is under investigation.

