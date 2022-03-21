Singer-songwriter David Gray coming to Caesars Windsor July 14

Singer-songwriter David Gray will be hitting the Colosseum stage for the 20th anniversary of his "White Ladder" album.

White Ladder: The 20th Anniversary Tour will make its way to Caesars Windsor on Thursday, July 14 where Gray will perform the album in its entirety along with a set list of his greatest hits.

“What happened with White Ladder involved more than music. It was a sort of heart and soul moment of total surrender for everybody involved, for me and the audience. That was it. It doesn’t get any better than that,” the Grammy-nominated Gray said in a news release.

The album spent three years in the UK top 100, with hit singles such as “Babylon,” “Please Forgive Me,” and “Sail Away.” The record sold more than seven million copies worldwide and still sits on the top 30 best-selling British Albums of all time and the best-selling album ever in Ireland.

Throughout 12 heartfelt albums Gray has established himself as one of the United Kingdom’s leading artists both at home and abroad.

Tickets to see David Gray will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. Purchases can be made through the Caesars Windsor website or Ticketmaster. Limited Box Office hours will be available in April.

