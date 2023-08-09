Simulation training at U Windsor

Windsor police conducting training at the University of Windsor on Aug. 9, 2023. (Bob Bellacicco/CTV News Windsor) Windsor police conducting training at the University of Windsor on Aug. 9, 2023. (Bob Bellacicco/CTV News Windsor)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver