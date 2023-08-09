Simulation training at U Windsor

There is a heavy police presence at the University of Windsor but there is no need to panic, it is just a simulation.

Windsor police in conjunction with the University are conducting emergency response training.

"This training is a proactive measure to enhance our overall safety and preparedness in the event of an emergency," said Kevin Beaudoin, acting director of the University of Windsor Campus Community Police.

"Our goal is to familiarize everyone with proper emergency response protocols and provide valuable hands-on experience to our officers.”

The training exercise is being conducted at Memorial Hall and runs from now until about 1 p.m.

Regular campus activities are continuing as usual.