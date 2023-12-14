Sim scores twice, Knights take down Spitfires with 6-2 win

Landon Sim scored twice as the London Knights defeated the Windsor Spitfires 6-2 on Thursday night in the Ontario Hockey League.

Max McCue, Sam O'Reilly and Jacob Julien each had a goal and an assist, Ruslan Gazizov produced four helpers, and Henry Brzustewicz also scored for London (18-11-1), which moved past the Guelph Storm for second in the Midwest Division.

Knights goaltender Michael Simpson made 27 saves.

Ryan Abraham scored both goals for Windsor (9-20-1), which sits in last place in the Western Conference.

Spitfires netminder Ian Michelone stopped 10 of 14 shots before leaving the net to Joey Costanzo, who saved 14 of 16.

London jumped out to a two-goal lead in the first nine minutes. Windsor managed to tie it at 2-2 before Sim scored his second of the game — and fourth of the season — at 15:53 of the opening period.

Sim's second held up as the game-winner as the Knights scored twice in the second and once in the third to cruise to victory.