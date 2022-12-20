'Significant' winter storm on the way
Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent are under a special weather statement from Environment Canada.
The statement warns of a significant winter storm expected late this week and into the holiday weekend.
According to Environment Canada, precipitation may begin as rain or snow late Thursday before possibly transitioning to rain in many areas early Friday. Temperatures are expected to plummet on Friday leading to a potential flash freeze for locations that receive rainfall.
Rapidly falling temperatures will be accompanied by strong to potentially damaging winds along with snow that may be heavy at times.
Blizzard conditions are possible late Friday into the weekend for areas downwind of Lake Huron and Georgian Bay.
Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High plus 1. Wind chill minus 8 this morning.
Tuesday Night: A few clouds. Increasing cloudiness after midnight. Low minus 6. Wind chill near minus 8.
Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud. Wind becoming east 20 km/h late in the afternoon. High plus 2. Wind chill minus 9 in the morning.
Thursday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of rain or snow. High 6.
Friday: Snow. Local blowing snow. Windy. High plus 2.
Saturday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of flurries. Windy. High minus 7.
Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud. High minus 8.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Emotionally, I am drained:' Winnipeg man's cancer surgery cancelled at last minute
A Winnipeg man who waited months for prostate cancer surgery is now left to wait even longer. David Gaboury told CTV News he went in for his prostatectomy, a procedure where the prostate is either partially or entirely removed, on Friday, December 16, 2022, only to have it cancelled at the very last second. He said that to say he is disappointed is an understatement.
What we know about the accused Vaughan mass shooter
A 73-year-old man suspected of killing five people in a mass shooting at a Vaughan, Ont. building had a long history of legal disputes with the condominium board and was set to appear in court the following day, documents show.
Most older Canadians feel positive about aging, but income and health have a big impact: report
More than half of Canadians over the age of 50 are feeling positive about aging, according to a new national survey, but those who are struggling financially or have poor health were far more likely to struggle with their expectations of aging.
Head of CTV News Michael Melling reassigned after Lisa LaFlamme fallout
CTV News head Michael Melling, who became embroiled in the fallout of the departure of top anchor Lisa LaFlamme, is now being replaced in his role.
Police say they have grounds to believe woman alleging sexual assault by Canadian junior team players
Police in London, Ont., say they have grounds to believe a woman was sexually assaulted by five players on Canada's 2018 junior men's hockey team.
Trudeau says firearms bill will go after 'some' hunting guns that are 'too dangerous in other contexts'
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says that while the federal government is not trying to go after the right to hunt through contentious gun control legislation, the Liberals 'are going at some of the guns used to do it.' In a year-end conversation with CTV National News' Omar Sachedina, airing in full on Dec. 31, Trudeau sought to explain the Liberals' now much-scrutinized gun policy.
Some American black bears are turning red, researchers now say they know why
In a new study, researchers from the United States and Canada have identified the genetic mutation in American black bears causing them to turn red or cinnamon-coloured.
'Where's Jeffrey?': Mom renews effort to find son who disappeared from Slave Lake, Alta., in 1980
It's been 42 years since Jeffrey Dupres disappeared from his home in northern Alberta. He was just three years old and living in Slave Lake, Alta., at the time. His mom Denise McKee hasn't given up, recently releasing an age-progression photo of what Jeffrey might look like as a middle-aged man.
'Stressful' and 'demoralizing': Canadians share their experience with surgery delays amid rise in respiratory cases
Hospitals across Canada remain overwhelmed by a hike in the number of patients with respiratory illnesses. Several Canadians reached out to CTVNews.ca to share how their family members' surgeries have been delayed or cancelled as a result, leaving some 'in pain and suffering' for months.
Kitchener
Business security camera captures scene of Kitchener shooting
One person has been rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Kitchener.
WRPS officer charged with possession, making child pornography available
A Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) officer has been charged in connection to an online child sexual exploitation investigation.
Lawyer calls for safer streets for cyclists and pedestrians
A recent string of crashes involving cyclists and pedestrians in Waterloo region has caught the attention of a Toronto-based lawyer.
London
Driver caught travelling double the speed limit: Elgin County OPP
Elgin County OPP were kept busy over the weekend after laying charges against two drivers who were caught allegedly stunt driving. One of the drivers was stopped after travelling 162 km/h in a posted 80 km/h zone.
Canine unit helps nab driver who fled scene of crash
A 34-year-old man is facing multiple charges after allegedly failing to stop for police, and then fleeing the scene of a crash in the area of Plympton-Wyoming Township last Friday, Lambton County OPP said.
'Significant' winter storm to impact London over holiday weekend
London, Ont.’s chance of a white Christmas just increased as a special weather statement has been issued ahead of a winter storm set to impact the region late this week and into the holiday weekend.
Barrie
Winter storm to bring blizzard conditions, extensive power outages and plunging temps
Residents are encouraged to reconsider any holiday travel plans as a significant winter storm moves into central Ontario this week with blizzard conditions, flash freezing, and rapidly plunging temperatures.
Head-on collision on Highway 26 in Clearview under investigation
Provincial police are investigating a head-on collision on Highway 26 in Clearview Township.
Canada Post suspends mail delivery to Orillia
Canada Post issued a red delivery service alert for the City of Orillia on Monday due to inclement weather and snow.
Northern Ontario
Timmins police investigating weekend homicide
Timmins police are investigating after the body of a lone, male victim was found at a Mountjoy Street South apartment on Sunday. It is the third murder in the northeast in less than a week.
Winter storm should hit northeast Ont. around Christmas
Several communities in northeastern Ontario should expect a very snowy Christmas, Environment Canada said Monday.
Sault bar finds unique way to support local hockey star who made world junior team
The Canadian World Junior Hockey team has two northern Ontario representatives in Corbeil's Benjamin Gaudeau and the Sault's Jack Matier.
Ottawa
Brazen Ottawa carjacking caught on camera
A man forced a pregnant woman and her young son from their car on Riverside Drive Sunday night. The incident was caught on dashcam.
SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT
SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT | Expect 'significant winter storm' in Ottawa just before Christmas
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement calling for a 'significant winter storm' late this week into the holiday weekend. The weather agency is advising people to consider changing their travel plans.
-
NEW THIS MORNING | These are the Ottawa Public Library's 10 most popular books of 2022
The Ottawa Public Library has revealed its most-requested books of the past year, with a familiar title topping the list.
Toronto
Youth arrested after threats made against Brampton high school
Police in Peel Region have charged a minor in connection with threats made against a Brampton high school over the weekend.
SickKids responding to cybersecurity incident that has affected the hospital’s phone lines
The Hospital for Sick Children (SickKids) says it’s currently responding to a “cybersecurity incident” that is affecting several of its network systems, including phone lines, causing the hospital to call a “code grey,” which means system failure.
Montreal
A man was killed after cars crash into Montreal mall
A man in his 50s has died after he was hit by a car in the parking lot of a shopping mall in Lachine.
Memorial service and funeral scheduled for Ukrainian girl killed in hit-and-run
The memorial service and funeral for seven-year-old Mariia Legenkovska is set for this week at the Saint-Sophie Ukrainian Orthodox Cathedral. The girl's father, Andreii Legenkovska, who serves in Ukraine's Territorial Defence Forces, arrived in Montreal Sunday and will be at the services along with Mariia's mother.
Habs to honour veteran defender P.K. Subban before Jan. 12 game
The Montreal Canadiens will honour their former blueliner P.K. Subban prior to their game against the Nashville Predators on Jan. 12. Subban himself will be at the Bell Centre for the team’s “P.K. Subban Homecoming” event ceremony.
Atlantic
'Let’s start protecting students': Parent calls on N.S. to cover meningitis B vaccine after university student’s death
With exams nearly over and many students heading home for the holidays, the Shirreff Hall residence on the Dalhousie University campus was relatively quiet Monday.
'We will fight this': N.B. unions protest Bill 23 outside Labour Minister, MLA offices
Members of the New Brunswick Federation of Labour, its affiliate unions, and Unifor were seen protesting Bill 23 outside the office of Labour Minister Trevor Holder on Monday, as well as several other MLA offices across the province.
N.B. premier defends budget surplus against health care crisis
New Brunswick’s premier says several photos showing an elderly patient’s placement in a hospital supply room are “heartbreaking,” but Blaine Higgs argues his government’s massive budget surplus wouldn’t necessarily address the issue.
Winnipeg
South Perimeter Highway crash leaves woman with life-threatening injuries
One woman is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash on Winnipeg's south Perimeter Highway Monday evening.
No charges for passengers in fatal collision involving alleged drunk driver angers victim's family
The mother of a Manitoba woman killed in a collision involving an alleged drunk driver is speaking out after learning occupants in the other vehicle driven by the accused won’t face any criminal charges.
Calgary
Deep freeze: Calgarians hunker down for cold snap
Dave Litwin wasn't planning a shopping trip to Canadian Tire on Monday morning but apparently his truck was.
911 dispatch needs to be changed, Calgary fire chief says
The head of Calgary's fire department is formally adding his voice to a movement to change Alberta's emergency dispatch system.
Flight delays, cancellations frustrate holiday travellers at YYC Calgary International Airport
It's the busiest time of the year at YYC Calgary International Airport as people return or head home for the holidays.
Edmonton
Onion Lake Cree Nation sues Alberta over sovereignty act, alleging harmful intent
A First Nation is challenging the sovereignty act in court for fear it gives the provincial government new powers encroaching on its treaty rights.
Carrier's OT goal leads Predators over Oilers 4-3
Alexandre Carrier scored at 2:12 of overtime to give the Nashville Predators a 4-3 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Monday night.
Edmonton to remove bike lane, reinstall parking on Victoria Promenade
A controversial decision to remove parking spaces in favour of a bike lane on one of Edmonton's most scenic avenues has been reversed.
Vancouver
'Heartbreaking and so concerning': Many shelters full as Vancouver's homeless face freezing temperatures
Several warming centres have been opened across Vancouver to provide the city’s homeless population refuge from this week’s freezing weather.
Vancouver city councillor’s Thin Blue Line patch draws criticism from community
A Vancouver city councillor and former police officer was seen wearing a thin blue line patch at a community event, igniting criticism for donning the controversial symbol.
Metro Vancouver drivers told not to expect completely clear roads as winter storms bear down
Drivers in Metro Vancouver shouldn't expect every highway to be plowed down to bare asphalt in the coming days as the impact from a series of expected snowfalls is compounded by chilly arctic air.