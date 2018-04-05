

CTV Windsor





More details have been released about a tentative contract for Canada’s border agents, including those in Windsor.

Leaders with the Customs and Immigration Union say after four years of talks, two court challenges, a charter challenge and several unfair labour practice charges, they have reached a tentative agreement with their employer and the Treasury Board of Canada.

The deal includes 17 per cent salary increases that greatly exceed those for all other federal law enforcement agencies between 2014 and 2018.

It will also recognize the border agents as law enforcement officers, with the same pay scale as police officers.

Jean-Pierre Fortin, President of the Customs and Immigration Union, is recommending the union's 6,500 members vote in favour of the agreement.

Ratification votes are being organized across the country.

The agreement is a four year deal that expires in June, 2018.