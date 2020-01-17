WINDSOR -- It might be time to get out the snow shovels again.

Environment Canada says significant snowfall amounts are expected overnight through Saturday evening.

A special weather statement is in effect for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.

The forecaster says an approaching low pressure system will bring snowfall to Southwestern Ontario, beginning overnight which will spread eastward to the Golden Horseshoe on Saturday morning.

Total snowfall amounts of 10 to 15 centimetres are expected. Some locations may transition over to periods of rain late Saturday.

Strong winds gusting up to 60 kilometres per hour may also create areas of local blowing snow.

The snow or rain will change to flurries overnight Saturday night.

Visibilities may be reduced in areas of blowing snow, which can make travel hazardous.