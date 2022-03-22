'Significant rainfall' possible for Windsor-Essex as special weather statement issued

It might be a good week to keep your umbrella handy in Windsor-Essex.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.

The forecaster says rainfall amounts of 15 to 25 millimetres may lead to localized flooding in low-lying areas.

Rain is expected to begin Tuesday night and become heavy sometimes Wednesday late afternoon or early evening. Total rainfall up to 25 mm is possible before rain tapers off Wednesday night.

“The partially frozen ground may have a reduced ability to absorb this rainfall, and localized flooding in low-lying areas may be possible,” according to the statement.

Tuesday started off with a mix of sun and cloud and became cloudy later in the morning, with east wind gusting to 50km/hr. A high of 6 Celsius is expected.

It’s supposed to be cloudy in the evening as well, with periods of rain beginning. Wind gusting to 60km/hr overnight and down to a low 4C.

There’s a high of 9C in the forecast for Wednesday.

Cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers on Thursday, and a high of 9C.

Friday cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High 7C.

As for Saturday, it’s expected to be cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers and a high of 4C.