Significant rainfall expected throughout the region
File Photo
CTV Windsor
Published Thursday, June 20, 2019 6:03AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, June 20, 2019 6:04AM EDT
A Special Weather Statement has been issued by Environment Canada for Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent regions due to expected heavy rain.
Rain from an approaching low pressure system will impact areas near Lake Erie beginning today.
Amounts are expected to be highly variable with this weather system with rainfall amounts of 20 to 50 mm possible.
Ponding of water in low-lying areas may occur.