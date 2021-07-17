WINDSOR, ONT -- A declaration of emergency has been declared in a portion of Lakeshore Municipality Friday, relating to flooding after heavy rains.

"Heavy rains have impacted a number of residents and staff are moving quickly to respond to this significant weather event," says Lakeshore mayor Tom Bain in a release.

This declaration applies to the part of the Municipality that lies North of County Road 42 and West of Duck Creek.

The Essex-Regional Conservation Authority (ERCA) has elavated the flood watch to a flood warning in the Lakeshore and Tecumseh areas as of Friday and it's expected to remain in effect till Sunday morning.