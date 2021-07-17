Advertisement
Significant flooding prompts declaration of emergency, Lakeshore Municipality
Front yard on Lilydale Avenue, Belle River, flooded after harsh rainfall blankets portions of Lakeshore Municipality, seen on Saturday July 17, 2021 (Alana Hadadean/CTV Windsor)
Share:
WINDSOR, ONT -- A declaration of emergency has been declared in a portion of Lakeshore Municipality Friday, relating to flooding after heavy rains.
"Heavy rains have impacted a number of residents and staff are moving quickly to respond to this significant weather event," says Lakeshore mayor Tom Bain in a release.
This declaration applies to the part of the Municipality that lies North of County Road 42 and West of Duck Creek.
The Essex-Regional Conservation Authority (ERCA) has elavated the flood watch to a flood warning in the Lakeshore and Tecumseh areas as of Friday and it's expected to remain in effect till Sunday morning.