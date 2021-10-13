Significant damage following early morning fire

Windsor, Ont. -

An investigation is underway after a townhouse sustained significant damage in an early morning fire.

Around 5 a.m. Windsor Fire reported that firefighters were responding to a working fire in the 3000 block of Grandview Street.

The fire was quickly brought under control and declared out by 5:30 a.m. however heavy damage to at least one unit was sustained.

It is unclear at this time if any other units suffered damage or exposure.

A fire investigator has been called in to determine the cause and origin of the fire and assess the damage.

No injuries have been reported.