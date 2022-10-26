Showers Wednesday before clearing for Thursday

Rain and cooler temperatures are back in the forecast for Windsor-Essex.

Showers and winds gusting up to 50 km/h are expected Wednesday before sunshine makes its way back to the region on Thursday.

Wednesday: Showers. Wind southwest 20 km/h becoming northwest 30 gusting to 50 near noon. High 16.

Wednesday Night: Mainly cloudy. Low plus 1.

Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 11.

Friday: Clearing. High 14.

Saturday: Sunny. High 18.

Sunday: Cloudy. High 14.

Monday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 14.

Tuesday: Cloudy. High 16.