Showers today with humidex of 27 C
Showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast for Windsor-Essex on Wednesday.
Despite that, the temperature could reach near record breaking levels with a high of 22 C forecast for the day. A record of 23.9 C was set back in 2010, according to Environment Canada.
Sunshine breaks through for the remainder of the week and into the long weekend with temperatures almost every day breaking the double digit mark.
Wednesday: Cloudy. Showers or a few thunderstorms beginning early this morning. Local amount 10 to 20 mm. Wind south 20 km/h gusting to 50 becoming southwest 40 gusting to 60 early this afternoon. High 22 except 13 near Lake Erie. Humidex 27
Wednesday Night: A few showers ending late this evening then partly cloudy. Risk of a thunderstorm this evening. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light after midnight. Low plus 4.
Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud. Wind west 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 12. UV index 7 or high.
Friday: Sunny. High 8.
Saturday: Sunny. High 10.
Sunday: Sunny. High 15.
Monday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. High 19.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Toronto family found dead in river felt they had no other option but to flee Canada, lawyer says
A young Toronto father facing deportation and felt he was 'out of options' when he made the fatal decision to flee to the U.S. on the frigid St. Lawrence River with his wife and two children, his lawyer says.
French envoy: Canada should link with Europe, surpass 'weak' military engagement
France's ambassador to Canada says Ottawa must choose between tying itself entirely to Washington or broadening its links to partner more with Europe -- while also calling out Canada's 'weak' military engagement.
Stormy Daniels must pay US$122,000 in Trump legal bills
Stormy Daniels must pay nearly US$122,000 of Donald Trump's legal fees that were racked up in connection with the porn actor's failed defamation lawsuit, an appeals court ruled Tuesday.
Husband of ex-Scottish leader arrested in political finance probe: reports
The husband of former Scottish first minister and Scottish National Party leader Nicola Sturgeon has been arrested in a party finance probe, British media reported Wednesday.
Fake Trump mug shots spread in lieu of real one
A slew of images claiming to show the former president's mug shot spread online Tuesday -- even though Donald Trump didn't actually take one during his booking and arraignment in a Manhattan criminal court.
Alberta Premier Smith says UCP paying for possible defamation lawsuit against CBC
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says her United Conservative Party is paying for legal action she is considering against the CBC, which the Opposition NDP says raises the question of whether the government rejected pursuing the lawsuit.
What's happening with Canada's baby formula shortage and what parents should do
Canada's baby formula supply problems continue, leaving many parents and caregivers with questions - including what they should do.
Donald Trump pleads not guilty to 34 felony charges
A stone-faced Donald Trump, making a historically momentous court appearance as the only ex-president to be charged with a crime, was confronted with a 34-count felony indictment Tuesday accusing him in a scheme to bury negative information during his first campaign.
24 Sussex Drive closed as rodent carcasses fill the walls and attic: documents
After years of warnings that the prime minister's official residence was in 'critical condition,' documents show that a severe rodent problem played a role in the closure of 24 Sussex Drive.
Kitchener
-
Prison sentence for man who killed Bradley Pogue in 2018
The man found guilty of second-degree murder in the shooting death of Bradley Pogue learned his fate in a Kitchener courthouse Tuesday.
-
PLAYOFF TRACKER
PLAYOFF TRACKER | Kitchener Rangers take 3-0 series lead over first-seeded Windsor Spitfires
The Kitchener Rangers are one win away from completing a first round upset.
-
Hundreds of new e-bike, e-scooter rentals coming to Waterloo region
Waterloo region residents will soon have some more options for getting around.
London
-
Fire investigation underway, two people injured
At the scene around 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, an area near 706 Dundas St. was cordoned off with yellow tape and pylons.
-
Motorcyclist hurt in crash, driver of second vehicle fled the scene
A motorcyclist was taken to hospital with serious injuries following a crash in Elgin County on Tuesday night. First responders arrived at the scene at the intersection of John Wise Line and Quaker Road just before 7 p.m.
-
Another report on Thames pool
City council has requested a condition report to help determine the future of the Thames outdoor pool. The report will include a cost estimate to potentially reopen the pool next year.
Barrie
-
40,000 customers without power in central Ontario
There are 283 power outages with more than 40,000 Hydro One customers without power..
-
School bus cancellations by board
See current school bus cancellations by school board from across the region.
-
Spring has sprung a leak over central Ontario
As lightning lit up the sky north of Barrie, large rain splats the size of toonies smacked the windshield early Wednesday morning.
Northern Ontario
-
This driver was stopped by police in Ontario for using these tires. Here's why
A driver in Ontario was recently stopped by police for using a type of winter tires that are only legal in part of the province.
-
First Nation wins ownership of Sauble Beach waterfront
It appears the ownership of one of Ontario's most famous beaches is changing hands.
-
Ottawa
-
FREEZING RAIN WARNING
FREEZING RAIN WARNING | Storm could bring 10 to 15 millimetres of ice to Ottawa today
Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for Ottawa and eastern Ontario, calling for a "prolonged period of freezing rain" before the precipitation changes to rain later on Thursday.
-
School bus cancellations for Ottawa and eastern Ontario
Here is a look at the school bus cancellations in Ottawa and eastern Ontario for Wednesday, April 5.
-
Nordik Spa warns customers of data breach involving gift cards
In an email to customers, Nordik Spa says "an event" occurred with its gift certificate system that may have resulted in the access of personal information, including credit card information, by a non-authorized party.
Toronto
-
-
Ontario gets a batch of weather warnings as heavy rain falls on province
Ontario residents won’t need an alarm clock to wake up this morning as the heavy drumming of 50 mm of rain graces the province on Wednesday.
-
Toronto housing prices on the rise after long low period: TRREB
The Toronto Regional Real Estate Board says competition between buyers returned to the market last month as the average home price in the area ticked above the average list price for the first time since May 2022.
Montreal
-
Man accused of killing people with truck in Quebec court today on murder charges
A Quebec man accused of driving his truck into groups of pedestrians last month is due back in court today. Steeve Gagnon is expected to be arraigned on three counts of first-degree murder and nine counts of attempted murder.
-
Fire burning in Montreal's Sainte-Marie neighbourhood, 3rd fire of the day
Montreal firefighters are on the scene of a fire in Montreal's Saint-Marie neighbourhood. It is the third fire in Montreal on Wednesday morning.
-
Dozens out of their homes in Hochelaga-Maisonneuve after Wednesday morning fire
A major fire that broke out in the middle of the night on Wednesday in a three-storey residential building in the east end of Montreal led to the evacuation of several dozen people. The building is located near the intersection of Rouen and Dezéry streets in the Hochelaga-Maisonneuve neighbourhood.
Atlantic
-
Weather alerts issued in Maritimes ahead of icy Wednesday night into Thursday morning
Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for southern/central New Brunswick and a special weather statement for western/northern mainland Nova Scotia.
-
'It’s hard on the pocketbook': N.S. gas prices increase after interrupter clause invoked
Motorists in Nova Scotia are paying more at the pumps for regular self-serve gasoline Tuesday after the province's Utility and Review Board invoked its interrupter clause.
-
Re-elected P.E.I. premier King promises to seek input from shrunken opposition
P.E.I. Premier Dennis King's decision to go to the polls early paid off with a massive win for his Progressive Conservatives on Monday night.
Winnipeg
-
Spring storm forces school, bus cancellations around Manitoba
A number of schools and buses are cancelled on Wednesday amid a spring storm in southern Manitoba.
-
'My heart breaks': Indigenous mother's body found in Winnipeg landfill
Winnipeg police say the body of an Indigenous mother of four has been found in a city landfill.
-
What Manitobans can expect from Wednesday's storm
With a spring storm touching down in southern Manitoba on Tuesday evening, residents should brace for accumulating snow, strong winds and reduced visibility.
Calgary
-
'How long do I have to live?' Stabbing victim recounts random attack, man charged
Shane Walsh had just finished an appointment in downtown Calgary early Monday afternoon when he says a man, whom he didn't know, ran at him from behind and stabbed him several times.
-
Police seek vehicle, driver in connection with possible assault in southeast Calgary
A woman was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after being found unconscious in an alleyway in the 5000 block of 23rd Avenue S.E. shortly before 2:30 p.m. on Sunday.
-
Pedestrian critically injured after being struck near Macleod Trail grocery store
A 49-year-old man is in hospital in critical, life-threatening condition after being hit by a vehicle outside a parking lot entrance along Macleod Trail early Wednesday morning.
Edmonton
-
Woman, 45, hospitalized after dog bite in south Edmonton
An Edmonton woman was taken to hospital Tuesday evening after a dog bit her, Alberta Health Services says.
-
Frustration as municipalities left to pick up tab for RCMP pay increase negotiated by Ottawa
Alberta municipalities are upset after they were left to cover the retroactive pay raise RCMP officers received following negotiations they were not involved in.
-
Draisaitl propels Oilers past Kings, into 2nd in Pacific
Leon Draisaitl and the Edmonton Oilers' power play continue to operate at peak efficiency.
Vancouver
-
'They don't seem to care': workers call out Vancouver cleaning company for delayed wages
Three former contractors of the Vancouver-based 'Scrubbi' are speaking out on the company's payment practices.
-
Questions about new housing plan at B.C. mayors' summit
The premier's proposal for sweeping changes to zoning in order to allow increased housing supply density was the hot topic at a special summit organized by B.C.'s mayors to discuss housing challenges.
-
Man charged after northern B.C. investigation finds branded cocaine brick
The alleged owner of a one-kilogram brick of cocaine with the word "BOSS" imprinted in it has been charged with drug trafficking, police announced Tuesday.