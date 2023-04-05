Showers today with humidex of 27 C

Showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast for Windsor-Essex on Wednesday.

Despite that, the temperature could reach near record breaking levels with a high of 22 C forecast for the day. A record of 23.9 C was set back in 2010, according to Environment Canada.

Sunshine breaks through for the remainder of the week and into the long weekend with temperatures almost every day breaking the double digit mark.

Wednesday: Cloudy. Showers or a few thunderstorms beginning early this morning. Local amount 10 to 20 mm. Wind south 20 km/h gusting to 50 becoming southwest 40 gusting to 60 early this afternoon. High 22 except 13 near Lake Erie. Humidex 27

Wednesday Night: A few showers ending late this evening then partly cloudy. Risk of a thunderstorm this evening. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light after midnight. Low plus 4.

Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud. Wind west 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 12. UV index 7 or high.

Friday: Sunny. High 8.

Saturday: Sunny. High 10.

Sunday: Sunny. High 15.

Monday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. High 19.