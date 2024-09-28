Showers rolling through the region as we catch aftereffects of a hurricane

The aftereffects of hurricane Helene will be making their way through southwestern Ontario as we start the week.

Don’t forget your umbrella – we’re likely to catch showers through to Wednesday.

Here's your Windsor Ont. forecast

Today: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. Wind northeast 20 km/h. High 23 degrees, feeling like 29. UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers. Low 17 degrees.

Monday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 24 degrees.

Tuesday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 23 degrees.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 19 degrees.