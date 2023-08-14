Showers in the forecast to start the week in Windsor-Essex

It could be a rainy start to the week in Windsor-Essex.

A mix of sun and cloud gets things moving on Monday but cloudy periods roll in later in the day brining a chance of showers.

The temperature cools a little to 24 C for the daytime high but the humidity will make it feel more like 29 C.

Here's a look at the rest of the forecast

Monday: A mix of sun and cloud. Becoming cloudy this afternoon with 40 per cent chance of showers late this afternoon. High 24. Humidex 29. UV index 9 or very high.

Monday Night: Periods of rain becoming mixed with drizzle after midnight. Risk of a thunderstorm this evening and overnight. Amount 15 to 25 mm. Low 17.

Tuesday: Periods of rain or drizzle ending in the afternoon then cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm in the morning and early in the afternoon. Amount 10 to 15 mm. High 21. Humidex 25.

Wednesday: Sunny. High 25.

Thursday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 23.

Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 26.

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 30.