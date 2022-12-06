Showers expected Tuesday in Windsor-Essex

Showers are back in the forecast for Windsor-Essex.

Warm temperatures will hang around until mid-week before dropping off again later in the week and into the weekend.

Tuesday: Cloudy. 60 per cent chance of rain or drizzle changing to 30 percent chance of drizzle this morning. High 8.

Tuesday Night: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of drizzle. Fog patches developing near midnight. Low plus 4.

Wednesday: Cloudy. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. High 10.

Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud. High plus 4.

Friday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of rain or snow. Windy. High plus 3.

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud. High plus 3.

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud. High plus 3.