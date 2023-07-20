Showers expected the next several days in Windsor-Essex

Rain is possible for the next several days starting Thursday.

Ranging from 30 per cent to 60 per cent chances, rain and warm temperatures will dominate through until Wednesday of next week.

There is also the risk for thunderstorms on Thursday as the humidity pushes the forecast high of 28 C to feel more like 35 C.

Here's a look at the rest of the forecast

Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud. 40 perc ent chance of showers early this afternoon. Showers with a few thunderstorms beginning this afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm early this afternoon. High 28. Humidex 35. UV index 8 or very high.

Thursday Night: Showers with a few thunderstorms ending late this evening then mainly cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers. Low 17.

Friday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 25. Humidex 30.

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 27.

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 28.

Monday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 29.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 29.