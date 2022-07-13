Showers expected in Windsor-Essex

Showers are expected across the Windsor-Essex region on Wednesday.

According to Environment Canada, there’s a 60 per cent chance as well as the risk of a thunderstorm.

Wednesday: Increasing cloudiness early this morning. 60 percent chance of showers late this morning and this afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. Fog patches dissipating early this morning. High 23. Humidex 28. UV index 6 or high.

Wednesday Night: Mainly cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers this evening. Clearing overnight. Risk of a thunderstorm early this evening. Fog patches developing overnight. Low 15.

Thursday: Sunny. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. High 26. Humidex 28. UV index 8 or very high.

Friday: Sunny. High 26.

Saturday: Cloudy. High 27.

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 30.

Monday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 31.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 34.