Showers continue in Windsor-Essex

Rain continues in Windsor-Essex for the next couple of days.

There is a 40 per cent chance of drizzle on Monday with showers and thunderstorms expected Tuesday.

We get a sunny break on Wednesday with a seasonal high of 24 C before showers are back in the forecast on Thursday.

Here's a look at the rest of the forecast

Monday: Cloudy. 40 perc ent chance of showers or drizzle this morning. Wind north 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 21.

Monday Night: Mainly cloudy. Clearing near midnight. Low 10.

Tuesday: Mainly cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon. High 18. UV index 7 or high.

Wednesday: Sunny. High 24.

Thursday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 22.

Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 27.

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 27.