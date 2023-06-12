Showers continue in Windsor-Essex
Rain continues in Windsor-Essex for the next couple of days.
There is a 40 per cent chance of drizzle on Monday with showers and thunderstorms expected Tuesday.
We get a sunny break on Wednesday with a seasonal high of 24 C before showers are back in the forecast on Thursday.
Here's a look at the rest of the forecast
Monday: Cloudy. 40 perc ent chance of showers or drizzle this morning. Wind north 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 21.
Monday Night: Mainly cloudy. Clearing near midnight. Low 10.
Tuesday: Mainly cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon. High 18. UV index 7 or high.
Wednesday: Sunny. High 24.
Thursday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 22.
Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 27.
Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 27.
ChatGPT a 'time-saver' for parents, teachers as Canadians share how they're using the AI tool
Several Canadians wrote to CTVNews.ca about how they are using AI tools such as ChatGPT to help with everything from fine-tuning their resumes to generating meal plans. But many also acknowledge the limitations of this technology, including its ability to generate false information. Here's how Canadians are making the most of ChatGPT while being mindful of its pitfalls.
Nearly 350 firefighters from the EU will help battle relentless Canadian wildfires
A battalion of nearly 350 firefighters from the European Union will soon be on the ground in Quebec to help their Canadian counterparts tackle a devastating and unprecedented wildfire season.
BREAKING | Silvio Berlusconi, scandal-scarred ex-Italian leader, dies at 86
Silvio Berlusconi, the boastful billionaire media mogul who was Italy's longest-serving premier despite scandals over his sex-fuelled parties and allegations of corruption, died Monday, according to Italian media. He was 86.
Two species are in danger of local extinction as wildfires spread across Canada
As Canada faces an unprecedented wildfire season, Calgary's Wilder Institute is looking for ways to preserve at-risk species which could become locally extinct if wildfires reach their habitat.
TREND LINE | Many federal seats too close to call and 'up for grabs' in latest Nanos projections
If a federal election were held now, Nanos Research's latest seat projections show Liberals would be in tough fights in ridings they won in 2021 -- including those in metropolitan areas in B.C. and Ontario.
No script at Tony Awards, but plenty of song, dance, high spirits and history-making wins
The Tony Awards ceremony went off without a hitch on Sunday night. The event was scriptless, to honour a compromise with striking writers, but chock full of high-spirited Broadway performances drawing raucous cheers from an audience clearly thrilled to be there at all.
Canada's Nick Taylor wins RBC Canadian Open in a playoff to end 69-year drought
Nick Taylor has won the RBC Canadian Open. The Abbotsford, B.C., product rolled in a dramatic 72-foot eagle putt on the fourth playoff hole Sunday to beat England's Tommy Fleetwood and end a 69-year drought for Canadians at the men's national golf championship.
Four siblings survived 40 days in a Colombian jungle after their plane crashed, firefighters from Europe to assist in Quebec, and the latest Nanos seat projections.
Food prices are squeezing Europe. Now Italians are calling for a pasta protest
They have had enough after the cost of the staple of every Italian table soared by twice the rate of inflation. One consumer advocate group is calling for a weeklong national pasta strike starting June 22 after the Rome government held a crisis meeting last month and decided not to intervene on prices.
Special weather statement issued for Waterloo region: heavy rain Monday
A special weather statement has been issued by Environment Canada for Waterloo region and Wellington County due to heavy rain.
Two people have died after a marine incident near Bayfield
A local volunteer and boater have died after an attempted marine rescue Saturday in the Bayfield area.
-
40 overdoses recorded in one week, says WRIDS
The Waterloo Region Integrated Drug Strategy (WRIDS) is sounding the alarm after a significant number of drug overdose and poisonings were reported over the last few days.
Pole fires cause power outages in southern Ontario
A couple of power outages have some people in southern Ontario in the dark Monday morning.
-
Hateful anti-LGBTQ message caught on video at London law firm
On Saturday Jim Dean arrived at his law firm on Hamilton Road to find a hateful message spray-painted across his front door.
Expect a soggy start to the week
Environment Canada is calling for heavy rain in some regions Monday morning.
Orillia set to install more sharps containers for safe needle disposal
After significant safety concerns, Orillia residents will soon see more sharps disposal containers at busy parks and buildings.
Motorcyclist dead after crash with bulldozer in Muskoka Lakes Township
Provincial police are investigating a crash that killed a motorcyclist in Muskoka Lakes Twp.
3 have surrendered in Highway 11 police investigation in North Bay
Three people have surrendered in active investigation at the White Fawn Apartments on Highway 11 in North Bay on Sunday and police have reopened the road.
-
-
Doctors diagnose 60 cases of skin cancer during one-day clinic in Ottawa
A group of dermatologists volunteered their time to host a skin check clinic at the Ottawa Derm Centre on Sunday as part of a fundraiser for the Mohs Skin Cancer Surgery expansion campaign at the Ottawa Hospital.
-
NEW THIS MORNING | Ottawa Public Library considering new security supports as incidents rise in branches
The Ottawa Public Library is exploring additional security supports in library branches across the city, as the number of reported incidents continues to rise.
Police, conservation officers keep an eye on bears spotted in Stittsville
Police say there have been several bear sightings in the Flewellyn Road and Stittsville Main Street area on Sunday morning.
Truck lands on Gardiner Expressway median blocking east, west lanes
A dump truck landed on top of a median in the middle of the Gardiner Expressway, blocking both directions of traffic on Monday morning.
-
Heavy rain brings potentially 'hazardous' conditions in southern Ontario
A special weather statement is sweeping across southern Ontario on Monday as heavy rain showers the province.
Super skinny Toronto house sells for $300K over asking after less than a week on market
A house in Toronto just over 10 feet wide has sold for well over its asking price after being listed on the market for less than five days.
A Quebec mother is raising funds to have her rare brain tumour removed
A Quebec woman living with a rare brain tumour for almost two decades is crowdfunding surgery expenses because she says the province won't cover the cost of having it removed in the U.S.
-
Final chapter for beloved Mile-End bookstore set to close in July
A Mile-End book store that faced closure because of a massive rent hike in 2021 is set to close its doors at the end of July.
Calls for blood donations in Quebec as summer slowdown approaches
To mark National Blood Donor Week, Héma-Québec is encouraging the public to replenish its reserves before summer, when blood donations are usually lower.
More evacuees allowed to return to their Tantallon-area homes after devastating wildfire
More evacuees were allowed to return home this weekend, more than two weeks after a series of devastating wildfires broke out in Nova Scotia.
-
139 firefighters from Canada, U.S. battling Nova Scotia's Barrington Lake blaze
Firefighters from three provinces, the United States and Canada's Department of National Defence are in southwestern Nova Scotia today to battle the largest wildfire in the province's history.
N.S. RCMP searching for two people charged with sexual offences
The Nova Scotia RCMP says it is searching for two people recently charged with sexual offences.
'I love this community': Brian Bowman gets new job at Canada Life
Winnipeg's former mayor has landed himself a new job.
-
Tinkertown is in danger of having to partially close some days of the week, saying it's seen a massive drop in job applications.
-
Brandon police are investigating a homicide.
Hundreds climb Calgary's tallest building for charity
The ninth annual Firefighter Stairclimb Challenge took over Brookfield Place in downtown Calgary on Sunday.
-
Wildfire near Edson slower Sunday but 'very close' to town: officials
Edson's more than 8,000 residents were forced to leave town Friday as hot weather increased fire activity "very drastically" near the community west of Edmonton.
-
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Hot start to the week, but change is coming
Another sunny, hot and hazy day for the Edmonton region and surrounding areas.
'Part of something bigger:' Kids help at community garden, raise money for food bank
Reid Garrin says he has fun gardening at his local church because he gets to dig in the dirt, but the 12-year-old also knows the work is important.
Wind gusts push wildfire away from Tumbler Ridge, B.C.
The nearly 20,000 hectare fire burning kilometres away from Tumbler Ridge, B.C., has been pushed back.
-
The mayor of Maple Ridge is encouraging people who want to help evacuees from a massive multi-building fire to donate cash.
-
Peak tourism season is approaching for communities on Vancouver Island. But the impacts of a large wildfire burning near many popular tourist destinations is creating a slow start for sightseeing travelers.