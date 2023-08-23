Showers before the humidity takes over Thursday

(Source: Silvio Carlini) (Source: Silvio Carlini)

LATEST UPDATES | Fire near Fort Smith breaches a major line of defence, update says

Fire conditions are expected to worsen across the Northwest Territories over the next few days as some blazes grow significantly. The Wood Buffalo fire, which is threatening the communities of Fort Smith and Fort Fitzgerald, Alta., has seen 'significant growth'.

Heavy machinery being used in Fort Smith to clear wooded areas on August 22, 2023. (Alberta Wildfire)

