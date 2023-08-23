Showers before the humidity takes over Thursday
Showers or thunderstorms are expected in Windsor-Essex on Wednesday.
The humidity is sticking around making things feel much warmer than the thermometer will read.
The normal high for this time of year is about 26 C, but the humidex will make it feel more like the low 30s on Wednesday before shooting up into the low 40s on Thursday.
Here's a look at the rest of the forecast
Wednesday: Mainly cloudy. 40 percent chance of showers early this morning. Showers or a few thunderstorms beginning this morning then changing to 40 percent chance of showers this afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm. High 26. Humidex 31. UV index 8 or very high.
Wednesday Night: Mainly cloudy. 40 per cent chance of showers early this evening. A few showers or thunderstorms beginning this evening. Risk of a thunderstorm early this evening. Wind southeast 20 km/h. Low 19.
Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud. 30 per cent chance of showers early in the morning. 40 per cent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm. High 30. Humidex 42. UV index 9 or very high.
Friday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 27.
Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 22.
Sunday: Sunny. High 23.
Monday: Sunny. High 25.
LATEST UPDATES | Fire near Fort Smith breaches a major line of defence, update says
Fire conditions are expected to worsen across the Northwest Territories over the next few days as some blazes grow significantly. The Wood Buffalo fire, which is threatening the communities of Fort Smith and Fort Fitzgerald, Alta., has seen 'significant growth'.
BREAKING | India lands spacecraft near moon's uncharted south pole
India on Wednesday landed a spacecraft near the moon's south pole, an unchartered territory that scientists believe could hold vital reserves of frozen water and precious elements.
BREAKING | RCMP investigating Ford government's handling of the Ontario Greenbelt
The Royal Canadian Mounted Police is investigating the Ford government’s handling of the Ontario Greenbelt after being referred to the file by provincial police.
Jamaican migrant workers sent back from Ontario farm after exposing conditions
Jamaican migrant workers were sent back to the Caribbean from a farm in Ontario earlier this month after holding a one-day strike in protest of their workplace conditions.
Russia and Ukraine trade drone attacks as Kyiv claims it took out a key S-400 missile defence system
Russia and Ukraine traded drone attacks early Wednesday, officials said, with Kyiv apparently targeting Moscow again and the Kremlin's forces launching another bombardment of Ukrainian grain storage depots in what have recently become signature tactics in the almost 18-month war.
'Fire tornado' caught on camera by crews fighting B.C. blaze
An "incredibly rare" phenomenon called a fire whirl or fire tornado was caught on video by ground crews responding to a destructive blaze last week, according to the B.C. wildfire service.
Teenager rescued with 7 others from a broken cable car over a Pakistan gorge says it was a miracle
The rescue of six school children and two adults who were plucked from a broken cable car that was dangling precariously hundreds of metres above a steep gorge was a miracle, a survivor said Wednesday. The teenager said he and the others felt repeatedly that death was imminent during the 16-hour ordeal.
The latest on wildfires in the Northwest Territories, one woman's search for a hero firefighter who saved her home and India is set for a moon landing.
Tropical Storm Franklin makes landfall and dumps heavy rain on Haiti and Dominican Republic
Tropical Storm Franklin made landfall Wednesday on the island of Hispaniola shared by the Dominican Republic and Haiti, bringing fears it would trigger deadly landslides and heavy flooding in both countries.
Double dine and dash: Fergus restaurant asks for public’s help after pair of tables leave without paying up
A Fergus restaurant is asking for the community’s help with finding a group of customers that dined and dashed.
Downtown Kitchener encampment growing, COVID housing program slated to end this month
It appears the population at the Victoria and Weber Street encampment in downtown Kitchener is starting to grow after being reduced to fewer than a dozen tents earlier this year.
Police talk person down from top of crane in downtown Kitchener
It took an hour of negotiating for Waterloo regional police to help a person who was on top of a crane in downtown Kitchener early Tuesday morning.
Restaurant owner in critical condition following vicious assault
The front steps of The Curry House are overflowing with flowers and notes of support as Owen Sound tries to come to grips with an assault that left the recent immigrant with life-threatening injuries.
Nearly $4,000 in designer perfume stolen in St. Thomas
Police are investigating after a man and a woman allegedly stole $3,700 worth of designer perfume from a store in St. Thomas, Ont. over the weekend.
Young swimmer drowns near Owen Sound's west-side pier
Police learned that a 15-year-old teen was swimming with friends in the area of the pier when he failed to surface.
Woman dead, infant injured in 6-vehicle crash in Melancthon Township
Emergency crews were at the scene of a serious multi-vehicle collision in Melancthon Township.
Victims were assaulted, stabbed in their sleep, Elliot Lake police say
Five people have been charged with aggravated assault and other offences following a disturbing attack overnight Monday in Elliot Lake.
Northern Ont. teacher faces discipline over anti-COVID, anti-immigration posts
A northern Ontario teacher with some strong views on current events is facing a disciplinary hearing this fall.
BREAKING | Climate protesters block Laurier Avenue in downtown Ottawa
A protest group calling on the federal government to combat climate change is blocking Laurier Avenue in front of Ottawa City Hall.
NEW THIS MORNING | Vittoria Trattoria owner ready to return to ByWard Market
More than four years after a massive fire gutted a popular ByWard Market restaurant, its owner says he's ready to rebuild.
Improper notification to federal department causes city staff to urge council to send Carling tower vote back to committee
Ottawa city council is being asked to send a controversial proposal for two high-rise towers across from the Central Experimental Farm back to committee because the federal government wasn't given adequate notice about the meeting where the plan was approved.
Ontario court set to rule in Jordan Peterson feud over social media complaints
An Ontario court is expected to release a decision today that will determine whether controversial psychologist Jordan Peterson will have to undergo social media training.
-
Peel police to release details of investigation into auto theft ring that led to recovery of stolen vehicles
Peel police will be providing an update this morning on an investigation into an auto theft ring that led to the recovery of stolen vehicles.
Quebec recommends new COVID-19 vaccine this autumn for people at risk
An additional dose of vaccine against COVID-19 will be recommended this autumn for vulnerable or at-risk Quebecers.
Fire department raises safety concerns with City of Montreal proposal to ban cars from Camillien-Houde Way
A City of Montreal proposal to ban cars and trucks — including emergency vehicles — from Camillien-Houde Way on Mount Royal is raising safety concerns with the fire department.
Minor in critical condition after report of drowning in Montreal North
A minor was rushed to hospital in critical condition Tuesday evening after paramedics were called to a report of a drowning in Montreal North.
First Nation in N.B. under state of emergency to install gates to keep out drugs
Fredericton police say they have increased their presence in St. Mary's First Nation after the Indigenous community declared a state of emergency over illegal drugs.
42-year-old New Brunswick man dies in industrial accident
A 42-year-old man was killed in an industrial accident in Dieppe on Monday, police say.
-
Parents sue City of Winnipeg, Festival du Voyageur over Fort Gibraltar walkway collapse
The parents of one of the children injured when an elevated walkway collapsed at a Winnipeg tourist attraction has filed a lawsuit, saying their son is at risk of permanent disability from their injuries.
-
Post-tropical storm Hilary bringing rain to parts of Manitoba
The remnants of the first tropical storm to hit southern California in decades is now making its soggy stroll into Manitoba.
City involved after windowpane tumbles from downtown Calgary apartment building
The city has stepped in after a large windowpane fell 120 metres from a high-rise apartment building in Calgary's downtown west end. Tenants say the landlord did nothing about it for days.
Southern Alberta farmer's arrowhead collection going on display at Royal Alberta Museum
A collection of projectile point artifacts found by Harry Christensen on the family farm near Dalum, and which are estimated to range in age from approximately 2,000 to 4,600 years old, are being donated to the Royal Alberta Museum in Edmonton.
Memories at Marv's: Diamond Valley diner to close up shop for good
Marv's Classic Soda Shop is in its final days as a 1950s-themed destination for burgers, milkshakes and candy in the heart of the southern Alberta community now called Diamond Valley.
Federal NDP targets blue seats in Alberta, bets on urban prairie appetite for change
The federal New Democrats are eyeing Alberta's urban-rural divide as a way to flip blue seats in the next general election. Leader Jagmeet Singh's recent visit to Edmonton is part of a shift in the party's approach that will have him spend more time in fewer places as a way to deepen connections with people in certain regions of Canada.
-
B.C. lifts order banning vacation bookings in wildfire-ravaged areas, except for West Kelowna
An emergency order restricting people from booking accommodations in wildfire-ravaged areas of B.C. will be lifted as of midnight – with the exception of West Kelowna, according to the emergency management minister.
No significant fire growth in the Shuswap, but tension between officials and residents is rising
Helicopters were back in the air dropping buckets in the North Shuswap Tuesday after they were grounded for several days due to low visibility brought on by heavy smoke. Another battle is raging alongside the wildfire fight—one between officials, and residents who feel they’ve been abandoned.
