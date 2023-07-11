Showers and thunderstorms expected on Tuesday

Chance of showers and thunderstorms in Windsor-Essex on Tuesday.

The heat and humidity continues before a break comes on Wednesday with temperatures in the low to mid-20s.

The average high for this time of year is about 28 C and the low is about 17 C.

Here's a look at the rest of the forecast

Tuesday: Sunny. Increasing cloudiness this afternoon then 60 per cent chance of showers or thunderstorms later this afternoon. High 30. Humidex 36. UV index 9 or very high.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers or thunderstorms. Low 18.

Wednesday: Increasing cloudiness early in the morning. 40 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. High 23. Humidex 29.

Thursday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 24.

Friday: Sunny. High 28.

Saturday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 27.

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 29.