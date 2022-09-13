Showers and thunder expected in Windsor

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Iconic French New Wave director Jean-Luc Godard dead at 91

Jean-Luc Godard, the ingenious 'enfant terrible' of the French New Wave who revolutionized popular cinema in 1960 with his debut feature 'Breathless' and stood for years as one of the world's most vital and provocative directors has died. He was 91.

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver