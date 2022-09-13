Showers and thunder expected in Windsor

Rain showers in the forecast for Windsor-Essex to start Tuesday off.

Temperatures remain a little warm and above the average for this time of year.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. 60 percent chance of showers this morning. Risk of a thunderstorm this morning. High 21. UV index 6 or high.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy. Fog patches developing overnight. Low 12.

Wednesday: Sunny. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. High 27. Humidex 32. UV index 7 or high.

Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 23.

Friday: Sunny. High 24.

Saturday: Sunny. High 29.

Sunday: Cloudy. High 29.