Shots fired call results in multiple charges for two Windsor men

Two men are facing multiple weapons-related charges after one was allegedly “recklessly shooting into the air” at an apartment complex downtown.

Officers responded to the 400 block of Glengarry Avenue Sunday for a report of a person with a gun.

Police learned the location of the suspect and quickly contained the apartment.

The man was arrested without incident.

Police say the complainant and suspect were known to each other and the complainant had previously fired the gun. He was also arrested without incident.

Police say it is believed this was not a targeted incident, and the complainant was recklessly shooting into the air.

There were no reports of physical injuries as a result.

A 27-year-old Windsor man has been charged with:

Discharge firearm

possession of a restricted weapon

possession of a weapon dangerous to public peace

use a firearm

possession of a weapon while prohibited

carry a concealed weapon

possession of a prohibited device

Police also charged a 36-year-old male from Windsor with:

Discharge firearm

possession of a restricted weapon

possession of a weapon dangerous to public peace

use a firearm

fail to comply with release order

Anyone with information is asked to contact Major Crimes at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com