Windsor

    • Shots fired at home in Amherstburg: police

    This is the design chosen by residents of Amhertsburg for police vehicles when Windsor police takes over responsibilities in 2019. (Source: Town of Amherstburg ) This is the design chosen by residents of Amhertsburg for police vehicles when Windsor police takes over responsibilities in 2019. (Source: Town of Amherstburg )

    The Windsor Police Service Amherstburg Detachment asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect after shots were fired at a home.

    Officers responded to a call involving shots fired in the 200 block of Hawthorne Crescent on Thursday shortly after 12 a.m.

    Through investigation, officers determined that a number of shots were fired at a home. There were no known physical injuries reported as a result of the incident.

    Members of our Amherstburg Criminal Investigations Division (CID) are investigating and believe it to be a targeted incident.

    Residents with surveillance or dash cam footage – particularly those who live in the 200 or 300 block of Hawthorne Cres. and the surrounding residential area – are asked to check for video evidence between 10 p.m. and 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 11, 2023.

    Anyone with information is asked to call the Amherstburg Criminal Investigation Division at 519-736-8559 ext. 230. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

    If you or someone you know is an affected person in need of support, please call Victim Services Windsor Essex County at 519-723-2711 or the Victim Assistance Unit at Windsor Police at 519-255-6700, ext. 4879.

    Windsor Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    First two Canadian military evacuation flights airlift 281 out of Israel

    The first two Canadian Armed Forces evacuation flights left Israel Thursday airlifting 281 Canadian citizens and their families out of the country. The first flight carrying 128 passengers left Tel Aviv Thursday afternoon, and landed safely in Athens, while the second carrying 153 passengers, is expected to land safely later this evening, according to senior government officials.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News