Shots fired at home in Amherstburg: police

The Windsor Police Service Amherstburg Detachment asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect after shots were fired at a home.

Officers responded to a call involving shots fired in the 200 block of Hawthorne Crescent on Thursday shortly after 12 a.m.

Through investigation, officers determined that a number of shots were fired at a home. There were no known physical injuries reported as a result of the incident.

Members of our Amherstburg Criminal Investigations Division (CID) are investigating and believe it to be a targeted incident.

Residents with surveillance or dash cam footage – particularly those who live in the 200 or 300 block of Hawthorne Cres. and the surrounding residential area – are asked to check for video evidence between 10 p.m. and 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 11, 2023.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Amherstburg Criminal Investigation Division at 519-736-8559 ext. 230. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

If you or someone you know is an affected person in need of support, please call Victim Services Windsor Essex County at 519-723-2711 or the Victim Assistance Unit at Windsor Police at 519-255-6700, ext. 4879.