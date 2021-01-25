WINDSOR, ONT. -- An indoor shopping mall in downtown Chatham is for sale.

A commercial real estate services company has listed the property Downtown Chatham Centre at 100 King Street West on its website.

U.S. based Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated calls the property a significant redevelopment opportunity in a prominent location.

JLL states the 8.8-acre mall was built in 1982 and is about 30 per cent occupied.

Even before the pandemic maintaining retail in the shopping centre has been a struggle as it lost a major tenant when Sears closed.

Agents however point out the building is well situation with a 13 story residential tower, the boardwalk next door, as well they say a supportive local government with the new Community Improvement Plan (CIP) is in place that would provide incentives for a redevelopment.

The asking price has not been made public but bids are being accepted until March 15.

Information on the property and how to make a bid is available on the JLL website.