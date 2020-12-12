WINDSOR, ONT. -- Effective as of 12:01 Monday, Windsor-Essex will be moving into the Grey Lockdown level of the province of Ontario’s COVID-19 response framework.

Many shoppers were out Saturday to buy last minute Christmas gifts.

"I’m about 75% done on my Christmas list, but I do have a few more things to get done," says shopper, Janine Jones. "So this is my reality. I’ve got to get some shopping done."

Devonshire mall has extended hours for shoppers Saturday and Sunday. Mall officials say to minimize congestion before Windsor-Essex goes into lockdown Monday.

"They should have done this earlier. A lot of people would be more calm and less stressed," says shopper, Shelley Bearelle.

"Hopefully this helps with the social distancing however you got 48 hours that people are trying to get their things done. So I’m not quite sure this is going to help much," says Jones.

"I think it’s a good idea. Gives people more time so they’re not in a rush," says Megan Bearelle.

Mall officials are asking people to shop alone and avoid peak hours between 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

"I think it is smart due to the fact that they’re all going to be closed Monday and it is Christmas," says shopper, Jackie Taylor.

On Thursday, CEO of Windsor Regional Hospital David Muysj said he’s concerned.

"The last thing our community can afford right now again is two days of super spreader events that we are going to see in our hospital two weeks from now at a time when we’re struggling with capacity today, we cannot afford that to happen," says Muysj.

Still many shoppers hitting stores, to get those last minute Christmas gifts before 12:01 Monday morning.

"This is the reality. People are out and about to get those things that they need," says Jones. "I think people want to take this opportunity so they can over these next 28 days that we have a lockdown, be at home, enjoy the comforts with their family, not have the stress they didn’t get that gift."