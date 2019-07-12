

The Canadian Press





The provincial government has launched a marketing campaign in support of Ontario beef and pork producers hurt by China's ban on Canadian meat products.

The campaign through Foodland Ontario encourages consumers to show their support for the farmers by buying Ontario beef and pork.

Provincial Agriculture Minister Ernie Hardeman is also encouraging Ontario restaurants to bolster the use of local meats in menu planning.

Hardeman says Ontario is working with the federal government, other provinces and Ontario's beef and pork sectors to ensure the province's meat products have fair access to markets while also exploring supports that can be provided to farmers.