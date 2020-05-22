WINDSOR, ONT. -- The shipping industry, like many sectors, is starting to see changes in the demand for certain commodities due to COVID-19.

The Windsor Port Authority has been busy, as the demand for Canadian grain is increasing and salt shipments remain strong.

But on the other hand, it is seeing a decline in construction materials like aggregates and petroleum products.

The total tonnage at the Port of Windsor has decreased by 11.5 per cent as compared to this time last year.