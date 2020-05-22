Shipping industry sees commodity demand shifts amid COVID-19
Published Friday, May 22, 2020 6:13PM EDT
WINDSOR, ONT. -- The shipping industry, like many sectors, is starting to see changes in the demand for certain commodities due to COVID-19.
The Windsor Port Authority has been busy, as the demand for Canadian grain is increasing and salt shipments remain strong.
But on the other hand, it is seeing a decline in construction materials like aggregates and petroleum products.
The total tonnage at the Port of Windsor has decreased by 11.5 per cent as compared to this time last year.