Shinedown concert at Caesar’s Windsor Colosseum rescheduled

Windsor, Ont. -

A Shinedown concert scheduled for February at the Colosseum has been moved to the summer due to mandatory capacity restrictions.

The band has opted to move their Canadian Tour to the summer in accordance with COVID-19 health and safety recommendations.

“It is with heavy hearts that we have decided to postpone our upcoming dates to July of 2022. We are taking into consideration COVID mandates and restrictions to ensure the safety of all of our fans, and we look forward to bringing the show to all of you this summer. All previously purchased tickets will be honoured,” a statement from Shinedown said.

The following concept lineup at the Colosseum has been updated:

Shinedown – July 23, 2022

Live to Rock – July 28, 2022

Alice Cooper – Cancelled

“We have been working diligently with artist management to reschedule postponed shows in The Colosseum,” said Tim Trombley, director of entertainment, at Caesars Windsor. “Providing updated rescheduled dates allows our guests the opportunity to plan these shows in their calendars.”

Ticketholders can hold on to their tickets to postponed shows to be honoured once new dates are announced. Refunds must be requested for any shows that have been postponed and are to be handled through the point of purchase, Caesars Windsor said in a news release.

Cancelled shows will automatically be refunded through Ticketmaster or by request through the original purchase site.

“We would like to thank our guests for their understanding and patience as we work through these challenging circumstances together. We continue to book headline entertainment in The Colosseum for spring and summer. Stay tuned for exciting announcement details in the coming weeks.”

All future shows at the Colosseum will remain scheduled for their original date until further notice.