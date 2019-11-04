The ‘Shine the Light on Woman Abuse’ initiative is turning Windsor purple again.

On Monday evening, the 6th annual tree lighting ceremony took place at Charles Clark Square, commemorating those who struggled and lost their life to abuse.

“It’s a conversation that needs to be had and it needs to be authentic and raw and transparent too,” said Anita Prksalo, the Shine the Light ambassador.

Prskalo gave a powerful speech that moved people to tears as she touched on her own struggles with abuse and the barriers she faced in escaping her situation.

Prskalo pressed the need for allies to help those struggling in abusive relationships and emphasized the importance of open communication and the need to believe victims.

“We don't want to deal with these issues,” said Prskalo. “They're yucky, they're gross but they are here, they are in our community.”

The Hiatus House Shelter for Women in Windsor says its 42 bed shelter had a 104 per cent capacity last year, which the shelter feels sheds light on the number of women suffering from abuse in the region.

Shine the Light ceremony at Charles Clark Square recognizes Women Abuse Prevention Month by turning the city purple. City Hall, Caesars Windsor and the tree at the square will be lit purple for November in recognition of the cause @CTVWindsor pic.twitter.com/5WwCKExvOM — Ricardo Veneza (@RVenezaCTV) November 4, 2019

“We need to stick by our survivors and our victims and show them that we support them, we are here for them, we hear them, they will be heard,” said Prskalo.

The Shine the Light campaign uses the colour purple to help raise awareness of the need to address violence against women.

Along with the tree at Charles Clark Square, Caesars Windsor and city hall will be lit up purple for November — which is Woman Abuse Prevention Month.