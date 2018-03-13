

CTV Windsor





In what’s become a recurring problem, the University of Windsor student food back is running extremely low on food.

Food bank volunteer Angela Zhu says volunteers at the food bank have been forced to turn students away.

“Last week I had to send six different students home with a single roll of crackers and a can of soup or sometimes not even that much,” says Zhu, a law student at the university.

“I know what it’s like to go hungry or to only have crackers for dinner,” says Zhu. “Sometimes you don't need the pity, you just need the help.”

Zhu isn't alone. A 2016 study by Meal Exchange found two in five Canadian university students experienced some form of food insecurity.

“You're spending all this money on school and you need textbooks and pencils and things for school but if you're not eating and you're not healthy, it’s just really difficult, it’s unfortunate that students are placed in this position,” said Emily O'Keefe, who’s also studying law at the university.

Zhu says in many cases it’s because half of the students who come here are vegetarians and most of their canned foods are meat-based. So she took to Facebook to spread the word – and some donations are starting to trickle in. But Zhu admits they need much more to sustain the service.

“I think there's a sort of sense of sympathy and community in Windsor where they say, ‘you know what? Students are hungry. Let’s do something about this.’ This is a very simple need that we can do something about it,” Zhu says.

“No one should have to make the choice between education and food,” adds O’Keefe.

If you can help, the food bank is located in the basement of Canterbury College the corner of University Ave and Sunset Ave.