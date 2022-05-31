Shell gas stations in Windsor, Ont. out of regular fuel Tuesday

Gas pump at Shell station on Tecumseh and Banwell Roads in Windsor, Ont. on Tuesday, May 31, 2022. (Stefanie Masotti/CTV News Windsor) Gas pump at Shell station on Tecumseh and Banwell Roads in Windsor, Ont. on Tuesday, May 31, 2022. (Stefanie Masotti/CTV News Windsor)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Federal COVID-19 border restrictions extended for another month

The federal COVID-19 restrictions at the border are being extended until at least June 30, Health Canada and the Public Health Agency of Canada announced on Tuesday. Foreign tourists are required to provide proof of being fully vaccinated, while unvaccinated Canadian citizens or permanent residents are also still required to show proof of a molecular COVID-19 test taken prior to entering Canada and quarantine for 14 days.

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver