WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Shed fire in Tilbury causes $60,000 in damage

    Firefighters were on scene of a fire at 38 Mill Street West in Tilbury, Ont. on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023. (Chatham-Kent Fire Department) Firefighters were on scene of a fire at 38 Mill Street West in Tilbury, Ont. on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023. (Chatham-Kent Fire Department)

    Firefighters worked to quickly extinguish a blaze that started in a Tilbury shed Wednesday morning.

    Crews responded to 38 Mill Street West at around 7:55 a.m. for a report of a fire which had spread to a nearby garage on the property

    Fire officials say crews worked quickly to extinguish the fire and protect nearby exposures.

    There were no injuries as a result.

    The cause of the fire remains undetermined, but led to about $60,000 in damage.  

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Dorion out as GM of the Ottawa Senators

    The Ottawa Senators announced Pierre Dorion has resigned and been relieved of his duties as general manager of the NHL club. The announcement comes hours after the NHL announced the Sens would forfeit a first-round draft pick as punishment for a 2021 trade involving Evgenii Dadonov.

    Poilievre wants a 'carbon tax election,' Liberals say bring it on

    Amid a week of heavy political scrutiny over Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's exclusive carbon-price carve-out for home heating oil, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is pushing for 'a carbon tax election.' Speaking to his caucus, he called on Trudeau to pause the carbon tax on all home heating until Canadians go to the polls.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News