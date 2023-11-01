Shed fire in Tilbury causes $60,000 in damage

Firefighters worked to quickly extinguish a blaze that started in a Tilbury shed Wednesday morning.

Crews responded to 38 Mill Street West at around 7:55 a.m. for a report of a fire which had spread to a nearby garage on the property

Fire officials say crews worked quickly to extinguish the fire and protect nearby exposures.

There were no injuries as a result.

The cause of the fire remains undetermined, but led to about $60,000 in damage.