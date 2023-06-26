Shed fire in Dresden causes $750,000 damage
Damage is estimated at $750,000 after a shed fire in Dresden.
Chatham-Kent firefighters responded to 29872 Gould Rd around 4 a.m. on Monday.
The shed, which was about 60x120 feet contained hay, straw and a dump wagon.
There were no reported injuries.
Trudeau warns against 'too much speculation' on how Russia's revolt affects Ukraine
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau joined the leaders of Nordic countries on Monday in expressing concern over the potential effects of this weekend's short-lived uprising in Russia, while stressing that their support for Ukraine remains steadfast.
Christine Dawood gives first interview after losing husband and son on Titan submersible
Christine Dawood, whose husband Shahzada and son Suleman died aboard the Titan submersible, gives an interview about how the tragedy changed her life.
Long-term smoke exposure may be associated with dying from a tumour: study
Amid some of the worst air quality to hit North America in decades, a new study has dug into the long-term health impacts of smoke exposure.
Wagner mercenary leader issues defiant audio statement as uncertainty swirls after mutiny
The leader of the Wagner mercenary group defended his short-lived insurrection in a boastful audio statement Monday, but uncertainty still swirled about his fate, as well as that of senior Russian military leaders, the impact on the war in Ukraine, and even the political future of President Vladimir Putin.
Airport worker dies after being 'ingested' into plane engine in Texas
A ground worker was killed at San Antonio International Airport after being 'ingested' into a plane’s engine Friday, officials said.
6 pieces of exercise equipment to bring on summer vacation
With the summer season officially here, many Canadians are likely preparing to go on trips over the next few months. Andrea Tam, CEO and head trainer at Tamfit Canada, shares six pieces of equipment that can be used to exercise while travelling over the summer.
opinion | What's the best credit card for you? Advice from an expert
Whether you're applying for your first credit card or trying to determine the next best card to add to your wallet, it's important to do your research. On CTVNews.ca, personal finance columnist Christopher Liew shares some tips on finding the best credit card to suit your needs.
Could we live like 'The Jetsons'? This expert says cleaning robots may be on the way
Researchers from the United States have started teaching robots to help with household chores using artificial intelligence technology.
Shopify vows to fight CRA request to hand over records from more than 121,000 Canadian businesses
Shopify's CEO says the Canadian Revenue Agency is asking that the e-commerce company submit records of all of its Canadian stores from the last six years.
Kitchener
'Scary to think they were in the area': Vehicle and home shot at in Cambridge
An early morning shooting in Cambridge has left a neighbourhood shaken.
Police looking for suspect after seven-kilometre car chase through Kitchener
Waterloo regional police and Peel police are both searching for a suspect after a seven-kilometre car chase through Kitchener.
Gas meter struck with golf clubs, woman charged: Guelph Police
A woman is facing mischief charges after Guelph Police say she struck a gas meter with golf clubs, causing a leak which forced several homes to be evacuated on the weekend.
London
Complaint period closing this week regarding municipal election finances and donations
The Compliance Audit Committee for London’s 2022 municipal election held its inaugural meeting to discuss two apparent contraventions of election finance rules thus far.
-
Duct tape fixes everything, right?
The driver of a commercial vehicle has been charged with multiple offences after being stopped by OPP. Just after 1:30 p.m. on June 21, the vehicle was stopped by police and the Ministry of Transportation in Grey County.
Driver charged for 60km/hr over the speed limit
A Huron County Lamborghini driver is charged after being stopped for driving in excess of 60km/hr over the posted speed limit.
Barrie
Truck driver charged for operating unsafe vehicle on roads: OPP
A truck driver is facing multiple charges for what police say was an unsafe vehicle on the roads.
-
Ontario commits $22.5M to build long-awaited Wasaga Beach elementary school
The Ontario government gave the green light for the Simcoe County District School Board (SCDSB) to build a long-awaited new elementary school in Wasaga Beach.
One person hospitalized after collision involving dirt bike and ATV
Police are investigating a serious collision involving a dirt bike and ATV on a trail in Kawartha Lakes.
Northern Ontario
Northern Ont. wildfire update Monday, June 26
Here is everything you need to know about the wildfires in northern Ontario for Monday, June 26.
-
Missing snake: Northern Ont. police seek help, warn caution
A 4-foot-long boa constrictor missing in northern Ontario.
Ottawa
SPECIAL AIR QUALITY STATEMENT
SPECIAL AIR QUALITY STATEMENT | Ottawa's air quality expected to improve Monday afternoon
The Air Quality Health Index (AQHI) for Ottawa remained high Monday morning but is expected to slowly drop over the course of the day.
One person dead after shooting during police response near Ottawa's ByWard Market
One person is dead following a police-involved shooting in Ottawa's ByWard Market, according to Ontario's police watchdog.
-
OC Transpo to test drive on-demand service
OC Transpo's 5-year Roadmap includes a pilot project for on-demand transit operating in selected areas of Ottawa. There is no word on when the pilot project will begin.
Toronto
LIVE UPDATES | Polling stations now open as Toronto votes for a new mayor
Until 8 p.m. today, eligible Toronto residents can cast their votes for which of the 102 mayoral candidates they want to see at the helm of city hall.
-
Man, 45, dies in hospital after daytime attack at Hamilton park
A man has died after being attacked Thursday morning at a public park in Hamilton, Ont.
-
Suncor Energy cyberattack hits Petro-Canada gas stations
A cyberattack is behind the Petro-Canada outage that has blocked customers from paying with credit cards at the pumps and logging into their accounts for several days.
Montreal
Thunderstorm and smog warnings in effect in Montreal and other regions of Quebec
Two weather alerts are in effect in Montreal first thing Monday morning. Environment and Climate Change Canada continued its smog alert for Montreal and the surrounding area and also issued a special weather statement for thunderstorms on Monday and Tuesday.
-
Quebec police spokesperson charged with sexually assaulting a minor, appeared in court Monday
A spokesman for the Sûreté du Québec in Gaspésie is suspected of having sexually assaulted a minor. Claude Doiron appeared Monday morning at the Percé courthouse. According to the indictment, obtained by The Canadian Press, Sergeant Doiron, 60, allegedly "touched part of the body of A.B., a child under the age of 14, for sexual purposes" between May 1 and September 30, 1988.
-
Electric bicycle battery explosion may be to blame in Sherbrooke building fire
An investigation is underway to determine whether a fire in a three-storey, eight-apartment building in Sherbrooke on Monday morning was caused by the exploding battery of an electric bicycle.
Atlantic
Pedestrian, 70, dies after being struck in Dartmouth
A 70-year-old man has died after being struck by a vehicle in Dartmouth on Saturday night.
-
Doctors Nova Scotia reaches tentative agreement with province
Doctors Nova Scotia has reached a tentative agreement for a new contract with government, the organization representing the province’s physicians said Monday.
-
These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning
The aftermath of a Russian mercenary chief's armed rebellion, Shopify takes on the CRA and who should pay for the Titan sub search?
Winnipeg
City of Winnipeg releases plan to help deal with budget shortfall
The City of Winnipeg is releasing a plan to shore up an anticipated budget shortfall.
-
'It's killing our people': Manitoba father encouraging people to say 'no' to fentanyl
A Winnipeg father is asking Manitobans to say, “No thanks, I’m good.”
-
Winnipeg Police warn residents after 9-year-old mauled by coyote
A 9-year-old boy is recovering after being mauled by a coyote on the outskirts of the city Saturday evening.
Calgary
Alberta homicide victim identified as California man
RCMP have identified the victim of a homicide in Rocky View County, Alta., as a man from California.
-
Calgary-based Suncor Energy says it suffered a cyber security incident
A Canadian oil company is the latest to report it experienced a cyber security incident.
-
Million-dollar phone call: Calgary lottery subscriber wins big
A Calgary man says he'll be enjoying his retired life a bit differently thanks to a lottery win this spring.
Edmonton
TransEd to replace cables as it submits paperwork for Valley Line Southeast LRT certification
TransEd, the company responsible for building and operating the Valley Line Southeast LRT, says cables need to be replaced before the line opens.
-
Cadotte Lake residents urged to shelter in place after report of gunshots at business
Police are advising residents of Cadotte Lake, Alta., to shelter in place after receiving a report of shots fired at a local business.
-
Body found in burned car in northeast Edmonton
A dead person was found in a vehicle on fire in northeast Edmonton Sunday evening.
Vancouver
Decision expected on controversial condo tower in Vancouver’s Chinatown
A contentious meeting is happening at Vancouver City Hall Monday that will determine the fate of a plot of land in the heart of Chinatown.
-
Canadian ministers face calls to denounce involuntary care of drug users
A coalition of eight advocacy groups is decrying Canada's “devastating” drug policy that advocates say is doing more harm than good in the country's fight against the illicit drug overdose crisis.
-
Thousands gather to mourn death of Sikh leader in Surrey
A massive crowd of mourners gathered outside a Sikh temple in Surrey Sunday morning, one week after its president Hardeep Singh Nijjar was shot and killed there in his truck.