A Windsor family is celebrating the safe and healthy arrival of their newborn daughter.

Irene White and her partner Joey Toth were on their way to the hospital for a scheduled C-section on Wednesday when they were involved in a crash.

White’s original due date was New Year’s Eve, but plans changed and a C-section was scheduled for Thursday. A cancellation meant White and Toth could go to the hospital on Wednesday. That is when they were involved in a crash on Jefferson Ave.

“We were on our way to the hospital when we were hit by another vehicle,” says White.

Both White and Toth say they feared the worst, and their vehicle was totaled. But Essex-Windsor EMS and Windsor police rushed the couple of hospital.

Baby Sarayah was born shortly after by C-section. She weighs six pounds, seven ounces. Both Sarayah and mom are healthy and doing fine.

Irene White tells CTV Windsor baby Sarayah is “a Christmas miracle.”

The couple decided to name their newborn after both of their grandfathers.

“So we have my dad's name in her first name, Ray, and her other grandpa is Joe, so Joe is her middle name,” says White. “They both passed but we think they're the reason we made it out safely."

Both White and Toth say they can’t thank Windsor police, Essex-Windsor EMS and the hospital staff enough for their care.

Police say the other motorist involved in the crash has been charged with careless driving.