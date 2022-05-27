'She didn’t deserve this': Windsor grandmother remembered fondly during dangerous driving trial
The family of Karen Kelly spoke with CTV News Friday during the trial of Joseph Mallen, 25, charged with dangerous driving causing death.
Kelly, 69, was rushed to hospital on Feb. 14, 2019, after her vehicle was struck by another sedan at the corner of George Avenue and Reginald Street.
Kelly’s daughter, Tricia Labelle said her mother fought for her life for 12 days before she passed away on Feb. 26.
“She didn’t deserve this,” said Labelle. “My mother was a good person. She wore her heart on her sleeve, she loved her family and she put God first.”
Labelle says her mother was active in her church community and she volunteered at Windsor Regional Hospital.
“It’s been the worst three years of my life,” said Labelle, who wears her mothers’ wedding rings on a necklace every day.
“I hold her rings in my hand and I pray before court starts and it helps,” said Labelle.
Mallen is charged with dangerous driving causing death, obstruction of justice and public mischief.
Joseph Mallen’s car was heavily damaged in a two-vehicle collision on Feb. 14, 2019. (Source: Windsor Superior Court)Initially, Windsor police charged another man in connection to the crash, but those charges were dropped before Mallen was arrested and charged.
Assistant Crown Attorney Jonathan Lall told CTV News Friday the obstruction and mischief charges were laid because Lall alleged Mallen mislead Windsor police and “caused them to investigation someone else.”
The court heard Friday from the two other people who were in the vehicle that night.
Briana Smith, 27, and Terrence Stenquist, 20, testified a group of friends were “hanging out” and drinking on Feb. 14, 2019.
A decision was made by Mallen, Smith, Stenquist and a fourth person to drive to a nearby LCBO.
The fourth person in the car drove the group to a home on Lincoln Road and exited the vehicle.
Smith and Stenquist both testified that person was taking too long to return, so Mallen got into the drivers seat, and drove the group back to his house.
“He [Mallen] didn’t seem drunk,” Smith testified, telling the court Mallen’s driving was “perfectly fine” until he started to speed up on one of the streets.
“We were driving not as safe as we should have been,” Stenquist testified. “As we were crossing intersections we were going too fast.”
Stenquist recalls Mallen didn’t come to a complete stop when crossing at least one intersection before the collision.
Karen Kelly’s vehicle came to a stop up against a home after being struck on Feb. 14, 2019. (Source: Windsor Superior Court)“Joey’s [Mallen] front end hit her [Kelly] front or side,” Stenquist testified. “Her car accelerated after the collision and went up onto the curb and towards the house.”
“I smashed my face off the dashboard,” Smith testified, after telling the court she was not wearing a seatbelt. Smith told the court she suffered a black eye and was on the right side of her body but declined help from paramedics on scene.
Kelly was rushed to hospital by paramedics, but Stenquist and Mallen were not injured in the collision.
Stenquist testified he reached into the front console and grabbed the open bottle of beer and hid it under the front passenger seat before getting out of the car and running away.
“I went into fight or flight. I just took off,” Stenquist testified.
Smith says she was unconscious for a few minutes after the crash but remembers Mallen coming to make sure she was okay.
The Cross Examination
Defence lawyer John Sitter suggested to both witnesses that someone other than Mallen was driving the sedan that night.
Sitter asked Stenquist why he ran away from the scene, why he turned his coat inside out after the accident and why he told police initially he got out of the drivers’ side door.
Stenquist admitted on the stand he got confused during his “interrogation” about which door he exited, but maintained he was not driving, does not own a drivers’ licence, nor does he even know how to drive.
“The only thing I’m guilty of is running away,” Stenquist testified saying he was scared of getting in trouble with police.
Stenquist admitted if he had stayed at the scene there wouldn’t have been a “mix up” with police charging the wrong person the first time. Stenquist didn’t go to police until eight days after the accident to give a statement.
Sitter suggested Mallen was too drunk and asked Stenquist to drive instead. Stenquist denies that happening, and repeatedly testified he was not driving the car.
On Smiths’ cross examination, Sitter asked her if she was protecting someone.
“No, sir, I’m not protecting anyone,” Smith testified. “Obviously his [Mallen’s] friends are going to tell his side. I was his friend too. But I’m going to tell the truth.”
The trial continues on June 13.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Girl told 911 'send the police now' as cops waited 48 minutes, official says
Students trapped inside a classroom with a gunman repeatedly called 911 during this week's attack on a Texas elementary school, including one who pleaded, 'Please send the police now,' as nearly 20 officers waited in the hallway for more than 45 minutes, authorities said Friday.
'I don't deserve this': Amber Heard responds to online hate
As Johnny Depp's high-profile libel lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard wound down, Heard took her final opportunity on the stand to comment on the hate and backlash she’s endured online during the trial.
Three Canadian cities rank among the world's best for work-life balance
A new report says Ottawa, Vancouver and Toronto rank among the top 20 cities around the world when it comes to work-life balance.
New federal firearms bill will be introduced on Monday: Lametti
Federal Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino will table new firearms legislation on Monday, according to his colleague Justice Minister David Lametti. In an interview with CTV's Question Period that will air on Sunday, Lametti pointed to the advance notice given to the House of Commons, and confirmed the plan is to see the new bill unveiled shortly after MPs return to the Commons on May 30.
She smeared blood on herself and played dead: 11-year-old reveals chilling details of the massacre
An 11-year-old survivor of the Robb Elementary School massacre in Uvalde, Texas, feared the gunman would come back for her so she smeared herself in her friend's blood and played dead.
102-year-old veteran wins campaign for Dutch citizenship after a 70-year wait
For 70 years, Andre Hissink has held a grudge against the Dutch government, but this week, the 102-year-old Second World War veteran’s persistence paid off – the Dutch king granted his wish for a rare dual citizenship.
Canada raids emergency stockpile to send medical equipment to Ukraine
Canada has tapped into its own strategic stockpile of emergency medical supplies -- stored for a national emergency -- to help Ukraine. It has donated over 375,000 items of medical equipment and medicines from Canada's strategic stockpile since the invasion by Russia began.
'Died of a broken heart': Can it really happen?
Takotsubo cardiomyopathy, more commonly known as 'broken heart syndrome' or stress-induced cardiomyopathy, is an actual medical condition triggered by severe emotional or physical stress and is different from a heart attack.
Jury deliberations begin in Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial
After a six-week trial in which Johnny Depp and Amber Heard tore into each other over the nasty details of their short marriage, both sides told a jury the exact same thing Friday -- they want their lives back.
Kitchener
-
Guelph high school volleyball referee facing multiple sex assault charges
A man, who was a referee at high school volleyball games in Guelph for more than 30 years, is facing sex assault-related charges.
-
Region says high safety risk at Kitchener encampment, residents will have to move
The Region of Waterloo says there's a high safety risk at a Kitchener encampment and they are working with residents to prepare them for their eventual move.
-
Swoop says it can't offer flights from Region of Waterloo airport due to deal with Flair
Two low-cost airlines are butting heads over an agreement at the Region of Waterloo International Airport. Swoop wants to offer flights but the airport already has an exclusivity deal with rival Flair Airlines
London
-
Two EF-1 tornadoes hit London during weekend thunderstorm
Saturday’s powerful storm left a lasting impact across Ontario as city crews continue to deal with the damage. Western University’s Northern Tornado Project reported that two EF-1 tornadoes touched down in London — and on Friday, Environment Canada confirmed it.
-
London man facing impaired driving charges after SUV collides with gravel truck
A London man is facing impaired-related charges after a vehicle he was driving collided with a gravel truck on Wednesday morning, according to police.
-
LPS seeking public's assistance after gun fired in downtown London overnight
The London Police Service is requesting the public’s help with locating a person of interest after a gun was fired on Richmond Row in the early morning hours of Friday.
Barrie
-
Paul Sadlon sexual assault trial wraps with closing submissions
On the final day of the Paul Sadlon sexual assault trial, the defence called the complainant's allegations "straight out lies" and "not believable at all."
-
OPP search for missing senior in Springwater Township
Provincial police are searching for a missing senior who went for a walk with his two dogs on trails behind his home in Springwater Township Thursday afternoon.
-
Aurora couple plans to buy house with $1M lottery prize
An Aurora couple is making plans to buy a house after winning the lottery.
Northern Ontario
-
Matheson loses its OPP detachment, but still has to pay full cost of policing
The Ontario Provincial Police is closing its detachment in the town of Black River-Matheson. The building is approximately 90 years old and is located in Matheson on Railway Street.
-
Waterpark plans for Ramsey Lake beached for the moment
A northern Ontario man says he jumped through several hoops and dealt with red tape as he tried to launch an inflatable water park on Ramsey Lake this summer.
-
Sudbury duo honoured for Totten Mine rescue efforts
Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (CIM) has honoured two people from Sudbury for their rescue efforts during last year's rescue at Totten Mine.
Ottawa
-
Hydro Ottawa 'will not meet' commitment to restore power to bulk of grid by Friday night
As of Friday evening, 26,000 Hydro Ottawa customers remain without power in all neighbourhoods of the city.
-
Ottawa race weekend is back and it could be a record breaking year for a first time participant
Approximately 25,000 people will take part in Tamarack Ottawa Race Weekend on Saturday and Sunday.
-
Mother and four kittens abandoned outside Ottawa pet store
Ottawa Bylaw says the "mama and her 4 kittens" were abandoned outside the PetSmart on Innes Road sometime between 6 a.m. and 8 a.m. Friday.
Toronto
-
WATCH
WATCH | New video appears to show man carrying air rifle on Toronto streets before being killed by police
A man shot dead by police officers near a Toronto elementary school on Thursday afternoon appears to have been captured on home security footage carrying an air rifle moments before the incident.
-
Police investigating suspected hate-motivated incident involving armed man at Jewish school
A 21-year-old Toronto man is facing a slew of charges following a suspected hate-motivated incident at a Jewish school in North York.
-
Here's why you may notice unusual activity around Toronto Pearson Airport this weekend
Toronto Pearson International is warning travellers and Mississauga residents they may notice unusual activity at the airport this weekend.
Montreal
-
Three things most likely to be legally challenged in Bill 96
Is it unconstitutional to make someone pay to get a legal document translated into French? One of Montreal's top lawyers thinks so, and pointed out two other things from Bill 96 that he thinks the courts would most easily find fault with.
-
Supreme Court rules Quebec City mosque killer to be eligible for parole in 25 years
Canada's highest court has ruled that Alexandre Bissonnette, who murdered six people at the Quebec City mosque in 2017, will be eligible for parole after 25 years.
-
Hydro-Quebec gears up for 'very big weekend' in attempt to restore power to 30,000 homes
Hydro-Quebec is still struggling to restore power to tens of thousands of homes left without electricity, six days after deadly storms hit in Quebec and Ontario.
Atlantic
-
More than 18 hours to find five N.S. mass shooting victims was 'deficient': lawyer
A lawyer for families of victims killed in the Nova Scotia mass shooting says an 18-hour delay in finding five bodies of those murdered is a sign of "deficient" policing.
-
Cape Breton teen in hospital after falling nearly 40 feet over cliff in Glace Bay
A Cape Breton father is warning the public of the dangers in the area he lives after his teenager son fell nearly 40 feet over a cliff in Glace Bay.
-
Muslim teenager in N.L. records screaming man hitting her 15-year-old sister
Two Muslim sisters in St. John's, N.L., are speaking out after a man approached them where they work, screamed at them and then smacked the 15-year-old sister across the head, nearly knocking her over.
Winnipeg
-
Students at Winnipeg school find body during community cleanup: Pembina Trails School Division
Pembina Trails School Division is confirming to CTV News that a group of students found a body during community cleanup at Ècole South Pointe School.
-
47-year-old man killed in Dugald Road crash: Winnipeg police
Winnipeg police are telling people to find an alternate route this afternoon as they are investigating a fatal crash near the St. Boniface Industrial Park.
-
'Mom, you gotta carry on': 58-year-old Winnipegger inspired to graduate high school by late son
Fifty-eight-year-old Vivian Ketchum is set to receive her high school diploma at a graduation ceremony at the University of Winnipeg next month. It is a moment that is decades in the making.
Calgary
-
'No way we're cheering for the Oilers': Flames fans react to Game 5 loss
Calgary Flames fans are still coming to terms with a playoff series loss to the Edmonton Oilers Thursday night in a game that saw both controversy and heartbreak following a Connor McDavid overtime goal.
-
'Grave injustice': SCC ruling could change sentence for Alberta's multiple murderers
A southern Alberta man who killed three people, including a two-year-old girl, could have the ability to request a release from jail earlier than his original sentence intended, thanks to a landmark Supreme Court decision Friday.
-
Canada's premiers want to reform health-care system, asks Ottawa to pick up the phone
Western Canada's premiers want to reform their health-care systems by expanding services but they say Ottawa first needs to pick up the phone.
Edmonton
-
UCP accused of sending warning to Edmonton councillors as EPS funding decision delayed
A hotly-controversial decision on whether or not to freeze base funding for police in Edmonton was delayed Friday as fallout from a dispute between the mayor and the provincial justice minister continued to rattle political circles.
-
Shooting near Rogers Place playoff party witnessed by EPS officers
A 19-year-old man is in police custody after a shooting near Rogers Place after an Edmonton Oilers viewing party ended Thursday evening.
-
Woman sexually assaulted in west Edmonton, police searching for attacker
Police are looking for a man who they say sexually assaulted a 19-year-old woman on Thursday.
Vancouver
-
With ridership still well below pre-pandemic levels, TransLink looks for 'long-term revenue solutions'
Metro Vancouver's public transit system will be dealing with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic for years to come, according to recent funding and ridership announcements by TransLink.
-
'Now is the time': Premiers urge federal government to talk health-care dollars
The federal government needs to come to the table to discuss more money for health care, Western Canada's premiers said at their annual meeting.
-
Charges approved in 'very serious and traumatic' Surrey sexual assault involving break-in, confinement
A man identified previously by police has now been charged in connection with what officers call a "very serious and traumatic" sexual assault in Surrey, B.C.