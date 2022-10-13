Share the road during harvest season

With harvest season hitting its stride it is time for motorists to control their frustrations on the road.

"It's rural Ontario. You're gonna run into farming equipment wherever you go this time of year," said Constable Steven Duguay of the Essex-County OPP.

Leo Guilbeaut, president of the Essex County Federation of Agriculture, wants motorists to be careful if their impatience gets the best of them which is the basis of a new campaign. "It's 'pass carefully'. It's a road safety program to educate the public on the hazards of trying to pass farm equipment."

With tomato, corn and soy wagons expected to flood roadways "pass carefully" stickers have been distributed to farmers across the region.

"We got 1,500 of them made so we're trying to get most of the farmers to get them on their wagons."

Guilbeault says there hasn't been a major collision between farm equipment and vehicle lately but there are close calls every year. The Lakeshore farmer recounts a couple of incidents last season while delivering grain. The first involved an impatient motorcycle rider behind his high clearance spray tractor.

"There was traffic coming and he didn't want to wait so he went right underneath me which is not a good thing to do."

Others have not been successful going under a spray tractor. Another occasion saw a motorist try to pass Guilbeault. "Didn't have enough room so luckily the oncoming car recognized that and pulled over on the shoulder and let this guy but boy it was close. It was scary."

"If you're going to be passing these farm vehicles make sure it's safe to do so. Take your time. There's no rush and make sure everyone gets to where they need to be safely," said Duguay.

The stickers are meant to serve as a last second reminder. Guilbeault also wants motorists to be aware of their surroundings while driving because farming vehicles travel at a very low rate of speed.

"I think people forget they're going 80-85-90 and we're only going 30-40 kilometers an hour right so they come up on us really quick and don't realize that the gap closes in pretty fast."

To bring awareness across the province Guilbeault says the sticker campaign will be pitched to the Ontario Federation of Agriculture at their annual meeting in November.