Share the Love for Mental Health online auction helps support youth mental health in Windsor-Essex

The Valentine's Day season takes on an extra special meaning this year with the focus on supporting mental health in the community.

The "Share the Love for Mental Health" online auction of the Stigma Enigma community mental health advocacy organization is already underway. The group includes volunteers dedicated to increasing awareness and the need for community involvement in dealing with mental illness.

It is an opportunity for the public to get a great gift for loved ones and help support mental health programs for youth.

Items include a private dinner party and tasting menu for eight, and professional sporting events in Detroit, including games of the Detroit Pistons, Lions and Red Wings.

The auction runs until Feb. 10. All proceeds go directly to Maryvale to help those in need in Windsor-Essex.

Maryvale is an accredited children's mental health treatment centre serving Windsor-Essex youth and their families. Maryvale, along with its team of mental health professionals, provides a range of services including an emergency acute psychiatric hospital program, day treatment services and outpatient services.

Dr. Patrick Smith is president of Stigma Enigma.

"And it [proceeds] goes to the psychologists and counsellors,” said Smith. “And, it helps Maryvale shorten the waiting list because right now, especially after COVID, the waiting list for mental health care has just grown tremendously."

To visit the online auction you can visit the following link.