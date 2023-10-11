Windsor

    • Sexual assault involving a youth leads to charges: OPP

    (CTV News file image) (CTV News file image)

    A Lakeshore man is charged in relation to a sexual assault investigation involving a youth.

    According to OPP, officers responded to a disturbance in Belle River on Oct. 9 where they learned a youth, connected with a person online and agreed to meet in person.

    A 48-year-old is now charged with sexual assault, luring a person under 16 by means of telecommunication, sexual interference and invitation to sexual touching under 16 years of age.

    Police remind the public that victims of sexual assault are not alone.

    If you, or someone you know, is in need of support, there are local resources available to help. One organization you can contact is Victim Services Windsor-Essex County at 519-723-2711. 

