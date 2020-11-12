WINDSOR, ONT. -- The City of Windsor is investing $8.5-million to rehabilitate aging sewers and improve operating efficiency along an approximately three km stretch of Sandwich Street.

The stretch from Rosedale Avenue to Ojibway Parkway will get a sewer relining process that avoids digging up pipes and disrupting neighbourhoods.

“Once complete, we will have repaired significant issues impacting the sewers, associated manholes, services and private drain connections for an important section of Sandwich Street and a vital corridor through our community,” said Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens. “And owing to the innovative robotics processes used, we’ll have done it with minimal impact on traffic, residents and archeological finds.”

The city has released a video of a compilation of current Sandwich Street sewer connections with cracks, roots, calcification and sewage build-up.

Starting in November, up to 3,500 metres of sanitary, storm and combined sewers (many of which are over 100 years old) will be cleaned and repaired. This type of work typically involves digging up streets, replacing sewers, and then restoring the road.

The less disruptive and sometimes more cost-effective ‘relining’ method uses trenchless, no dig technologies.

Instead of digging up the road, crews use existing sewer structures such as manholes/cleanouts to access the main line sewer. A robotic camera is sent in to conduct detailed video surveys of the pipes. For areas in need of repair, a felt liner is saturated with a resin and inserted into the sewer. This resin compound is then cured-in-place to form what is, essentially, a new pipe within a pipe.

Relining sewers allows the city to rehabilitate aging pipes, while reducing the amount of open cutting, and minimizing impacts to traffic, emergency services, properties, residents, businesses and pedestrians.

This work improves the structural integrity of existing sewers in place, and the lining service life is rated for about 50 years. This work reduces otherwise clean storm water from infiltrating the sanitary sewer system, increases pipe capacity, and reduces the risk of localized basement flooding.

Area residents and motorists can expect periodic detours and path disruptions from November 2020 to September 2021, as this project proceeds.

To save money, the city is beginning this work ahead of upcoming surface improvements planned by the Windsor Detroit Bridge Authority (WDBA) and Bridging North America (BNA) groups in connection with the construction phase of the Gordie Howe International Bridge (GHIB). That work will include new curbs, sidewalks, trails, new pavement, bike lanes and streetscaping along the same stretch of Sandwich Street.