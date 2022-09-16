'Severely decomposed' body found near Dougall Avenue, police seek identity

Windsor police are looking to identify a body in a suspicious death investigation on Dougall Avenue.

The Windsor Police Major Crimes Unit is actively investigating. On Wednesday around 10:30 p.m., patrol officers were called to the 2300 block of Dougall Ave. for a report of a deceased person.

Through investigation, officers say they learned that the deceased person was severely decomposed. Officers secured the area and conducted a grid search of the site.

Members of the Forensic Identification Unit were then called in to process the scene for evidence.

The deceased person has not been identified at this time.

This is an active investigation. Police are asking anyone with residential video surveillance please review their footage for any evidence pertaining to this case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS), or online at www.catchcrooks.com.