Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Windsor region
While the first two days of the Civic Holiday long weekend boasted sunshine and plenty of heat, people in Windsor might will need their umbrellas for the holiday Monday as Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch.
According to Environment Canada, a severe thunderstorm watch was issued for the region at 1:46 p.m. Thunderstorms are expected to develop and roll into the region Monday afternoon and into the evening.
Potenial hazards include wind gusts of up to 90 km/h and heavy downpours capable of producing 20mm to 40mm of rainfall.
The watch is in effect for Chatham-Kent, Rondeau Park, Windsor, Leamington and Essex County.
Here’s a look at the forecast for the rest of the week:
Monday overnight: A 40 per cent of showers or drizzle and a low of 18 C. Winds will taper off into the evening.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny skies and a high of 27 C, feeling like 32 C with the humidity. Overnight, increasing cloudiness and a low of 14 C.
Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud, with 30 per cent chance of showers, and a high of 33 C during the day. Overnight, a 70 per cent chance of showers and a low of 21 C.
Thursday: Cloudy, with a 60 per cent chance of showers, and a high of 27 C. Overnight, clear skies and a low of 15 C.
Friday: Sunny, with a high of 26 C. Overnight, clear skies and a low of 15 C.
According to Environment Canada, the average high for this time of year in London is approximately 28 C.
